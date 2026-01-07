Higher education in 2026 will become even more inaccessible for Russians: intelligence revealed details

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 5598 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 11477 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16070 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 18474 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 19227 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16470 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 15951 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30256 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52699 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 146617 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 11915 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 12807 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 27725 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 17635 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11202 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 9728 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11254 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65009 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 102523 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 36598 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56391 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99024 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 90650 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85229 views
Higher education in 2026 will become even more inaccessible for Russians: intelligence revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation announced the elimination of 45,000 paid places in universities, which is about 13% of the total. Universities are sharply increasing tuition fees, and the state is depriving students of preferential loans.

Higher education in 2026 will become even more inaccessible for Russians: intelligence revealed details

In 2026, the Russian higher education system enters a phase of severe contraction, demonstrating a deep funding crisis and strategic degradation, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation announced the elimination of another 45,000 paid places in universities – about 13% of the total. The blow affects not only state but also commercial institutions, so the specialties that traditionally formed the basis of the civilian labor market will suffer the most: law, economics, management, advertising, public relations. Even dentistry and oil and gas, which were previously considered profitable areas, were cut.

At the same time, universities are sharply increasing tuition fees. At the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the annual payment exceeds one million rubles regardless of the specialty, which effectively cuts off a significant part of potential applicants. In addition, new barriers are being introduced – requirements for victories in scientific Olympiads, which further narrows access to prestigious programs.

The Kremlin is also depriving students of the opportunity to receive preferential loans at 3% for studying in specialties that the state considers "unnecessary." As of today, these are 28 bachelor's and 12 specialist programs. Thus, tens of thousands of young people are left without financial instruments to obtain an education, the intelligence service added.

These steps are taking place against the backdrop of a demographic peak: the generation of the mid-2000s, when the birth rate in the Russian Federation was growing, is graduating from schools. The demand for education is increasing, but the state is not ready to meet it. The reasons are obvious – lack of funds in the budget, the regime's need for soldiers and workers, and the desire to make universities as dependent as possible on the central government. As a result, higher education in the Russian Federation is turning into an instrument of control, not development, which only deepens the country's social and economic stagnation.

- the report says.

Highest figure in 50 years: intelligence says the Kremlin is pushing young people into vocational schools due to catastrophic labor shortage25.12.25, 14:39 • 3073 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldEducation
State budget
Mobilization
War in Ukraine