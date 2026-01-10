Kyiv launches duplicate bus routes due to electric transport shutdown

In Kyiv, due to the suspension of electric transport on the left and right banks, duplicate bus routes are being launched. In particular, to duplicate the Borshchahivka high-speed tram, bus route No. 3-T has been organized, while the subway operates without changes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Due to the unstable situation in the energy system, electric transport on the left and right banks of the capital has temporarily stopped. KP "Kyivpastrans" is launching duplicate bus routes. - the message says.

In particular, to duplicate the Borshchahivka high-speed tram, bus route No. 3-T "Starovokzalna Street - Ring Road" has been organized.

At the same time, the subway is currently operating without changes.

Recall

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules have been applied. In the capital, the operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been stopped.