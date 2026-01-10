$42.990.00
08:55 AM • 3226 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 5728 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 5638 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 11645 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 20321 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 39925 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 35215 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34740 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28650 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22605 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Kyiv launches duplicate bus routes due to electric transport shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Due to an unstable energy system, electric transport in Kyiv has temporarily stopped. Kyivpastrans utility company is launching duplicate bus routes, including No. 3-T for the Borshchahivka high-speed tram.

Kyiv launches duplicate bus routes due to electric transport shutdown

In Kyiv, due to the suspension of electric transport on the left and right banks, duplicate bus routes are being launched. In particular, to duplicate the Borshchahivka high-speed tram, bus route No. 3-T has been organized, while the subway operates without changes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Due to the unstable situation in the energy system, electric transport on the left and right banks of the capital has temporarily stopped. KP "Kyivpastrans" is launching duplicate bus routes.

- the message says.

In particular, to duplicate the Borshchahivka high-speed tram, bus route No. 3-T "Starovokzalna Street - Ring Road" has been organized.

At the same time, the subway is currently operating without changes.

Recall

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules have been applied. In the capital, the operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been stopped.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv