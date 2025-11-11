$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 7106 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15084 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
01:20 PM • 14555 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23225 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22111 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19059 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23185 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24934 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27651 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Over 1,000 footballers suspended in Turkey due to match-fixing investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

The Turkish Football Federation has suspended 1024 footballers, including national team player Eren Elmalı, due to illegal betting. The investigation also covered over 150 referees, leading to the suspension of third and fourth division matches.

Over 1,000 footballers suspended in Turkey due to match-fixing investigation

The Turkish Football Federation has suspended more than a thousand players due to a large-scale investigation into illegal betting on football matches. Among them are the defender of the Turkish national team and Galatasaray player Eren Elmalı. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Turkish Football Federation announced that 1024 footballers have been referred to the disciplinary committee. Among them are Eren Elmalı and his Galatasaray teammate Metehan Baltacı. The investigation also identified more than 150 referees who, according to the investigation, placed bets on matches, including seven individuals licensed for top-level games, as well as 15 top-level assistant referees.

The federation has temporarily suspended third and fourth division matches for two weeks, while the Super League and second division continue their championship as scheduled.

Eren Elmalı explained in his Instagram statement that he placed a bet about five years ago on a match in which his team was not participating. After this, he was excluded from the national team, which was preparing for the World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Bulgaria.

Turkish Football Federation President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu emphasized the need to cleanse sports of corruption.

It is our duty to raise Turkish football to its rightful place and cleanse it of all filth

- Hacıosmanoğlu stated.

The scandal unfolded against the backdrop of Turkey's sporting revival. The country is preparing to co-host Euro 2032 with Italy, and the national team reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this year.

Recall

Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced that the 2026 World Cup will be the last in his career. The footballer, who will be 41 years old, confirmed this during a speech at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia.

Alla Kiosak

SportsNews of the World
Cristiano Ronaldo
Bulgaria
Italy
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Turkey