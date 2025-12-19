$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1480 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2706 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8514 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11898 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10154 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15270 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10110 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7826 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23082 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20189 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Kyivan in police uniform filmed a provocative video for likes and received a fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2384 views

A Kyiv resident in a police uniform filmed a provocative video for likes, imitating the behavior of law enforcement officers and using obscene language. He faces a fine of up to UAH 34,000 for creating such content.

Kyivan in police uniform filmed a provocative video for likes and received a fine

In Kyiv, a man filmed a video in a police uniform, advertising a business, which spread on social media. The Kyiv resident explained it as an attempt to get likes, but now he faces a fine, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers discovered another provocative video content in police uniform: a Kyiv resident was brought to justice

- reported the police.

Details

While monitoring social networks, police "discovered an entertaining video in which a man, dressed in a police uniform, imitates the behavior of law enforcement officers, behaves defiantly, and uses obscene language."

The video was distributed on one of the social platforms and caused a public outcry.

"As law enforcement officers found out, the specified page on the social network is used by a 36-year-old local resident to provide services for repairing electronic gadgets. The offender explained his actions by saying that he created video content for the sake of likes, not realizing the possible consequences," the police said.

Based on the specified fact, the police brought the man to administrative responsibility under Art. 184-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - illegal use by an individual of signs of belonging to the National Police. The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias.

At a party in a Kyiv club, a guy in a police uniform staged the arrest of Santa Claus: he faces a fine of UAH 34,00012.12.25, 16:38 • 3806 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
