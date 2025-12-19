Kyivan in police uniform filmed a provocative video for likes and received a fine

In Kyiv, a man filmed a video in a police uniform, advertising a business, which spread on social media. The Kyiv resident explained it as an attempt to get likes, but now he faces a fine, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers discovered another provocative video content in police uniform: a Kyiv resident was brought to justice - reported the police.

Details

While monitoring social networks, police "discovered an entertaining video in which a man, dressed in a police uniform, imitates the behavior of law enforcement officers, behaves defiantly, and uses obscene language."

The video was distributed on one of the social platforms and caused a public outcry.

"As law enforcement officers found out, the specified page on the social network is used by a 36-year-old local resident to provide services for repairing electronic gadgets. The offender explained his actions by saying that he created video content for the sake of likes, not realizing the possible consequences," the police said.

Based on the specified fact, the police brought the man to administrative responsibility under Art. 184-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - illegal use by an individual of signs of belonging to the National Police. The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias.

