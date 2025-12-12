$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
At a party in a Kyiv club, a guy in a police uniform staged the arrest of Santa Claus: he faces a fine of UAH 34,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

In one of the messengers, Kyiv law enforcement officers found a publication with photos in which a man in a police uniform imitates the arrest of "Santa Claus."

At a party in a Kyiv club, a guy in a police uniform staged the arrest of Santa Claus: he faces a fine of UAH 34,000

In one of the capital's clubs, an employee in a police uniform staged a show with the arrest of "Santa Claus" during a party. Law enforcement officers have already identified the pseudo-cop, he faces a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias, reports UNN.

Details

In one of the messengers, the capital's law enforcement officers found a publication with photographs in which a man in a police uniform imitates the arrest of "Santa Claus."

The police established that the event took place in one of the entertainment establishments in the Holosiivskyi district and identified the pseudo-policeman himself. He turned out to be a 25-year-old club employee who has no relation to work in law enforcement agencies, and the specified show was part of the establishment's entertainment program during the party.

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the offender under Article 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (illegal use of the name and signs of belonging to the National Police of Ukraine). For the offense, he faces a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias.

The police emphasized that the use of police uniforms, insignia or other attributes without legal grounds is a violation of the law and entails administrative responsibility.

More than 10 bloggers held accountable for wearing police uniforms for videos and 'likes' - Kyiv police20.11.25, 17:14 • 3426 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
New Year
Social network
National Police of Ukraine