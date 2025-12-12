At a party in a Kyiv club, a guy in a police uniform staged the arrest of Santa Claus: he faces a fine of UAH 34,000

In one of the capital's clubs, an employee in a police uniform staged a show with the arrest of "Santa Claus" during a party. Law enforcement officers have already identified the pseudo-cop, he faces a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias, reports UNN.

Details

In one of the messengers, the capital's law enforcement officers found a publication with photographs in which a man in a police uniform imitates the arrest of "Santa Claus."

The police established that the event took place in one of the entertainment establishments in the Holosiivskyi district and identified the pseudo-policeman himself. He turned out to be a 25-year-old club employee who has no relation to work in law enforcement agencies, and the specified show was part of the establishment's entertainment program during the party.

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the offender under Article 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (illegal use of the name and signs of belonging to the National Police of Ukraine). For the offense, he faces a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias.

The police emphasized that the use of police uniforms, insignia or other attributes without legal grounds is a violation of the law and entails administrative responsibility.

