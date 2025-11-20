More than 10 bloggers held accountable for wearing police uniforms for videos and 'likes' - Kyiv police

Kyiv police reported a new wave of bringing to justice individuals who wore police uniforms for scandalous videos on social networks. Since the beginning of the year, more than 10 such "bloggers" have come under the scrutiny of law enforcement. This was reported by Kyiv law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

Details

Having no relation to police service, they created provocative videos, demonstrating shameful behavior and impersonating police officers.

TikTok blogger to spend 5 years in prison for sharing positions of Ukrainian defenders online

Recently, law enforcement officers discovered another provocative video material in which a pseudo-policeman used obscene language and provoked a conflict with an "ordinary" citizen - reported the capital's police.

Law enforcement officers identified the "blogger" - a 33-year-old Kyiv resident. Like his predecessors, he explained his actions simply: "he did everything for likes and entertainment, without any awareness of the consequences."

Blogger abroad wore AFU uniform for Halloween and faced the wrath of the military