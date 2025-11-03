$42.080.01
European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8234 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8352 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10926 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26311 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31909 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29295 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25028 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41433 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Blogger abroad wore AFU uniform for Halloween and faced the wrath of the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Ukrainian blogger Oleh Baryshevskyi, who left the country in 2024, appeared at a Halloween celebration in a Ukrainian Armed Forces military uniform, which sparked a wave of criticism on social media. A Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign "Vitsyk" reacted to his actions by posting a photo from the front line and emphasizing that "pixel" is not a costume for entertainment.

Blogger abroad wore AFU uniform for Halloween and faced the wrath of the military

Ukrainian blogger Oleh Baryshevskyi caused a wave of outrage after appearing at a Halloween party in a Ukrainian Armed Forces military uniform. His actions were condemned on social media. Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign "Vitsyk", who serves at the front, reacted to the situation, UNN reports.

Details

Baryshevskyi, who left the country in 2024, chose a military "pixel" uniform for the party. The blogger did a photoshoot in uniform, smeared his face with dirt, and posted photos and videos on Instagram. After that, a wave of criticism began online.

Ukrainian serviceman "Vitsyk" reacted to the situation. He published a photo of Baryshevskyi next to his own pictures from the front line, where he showed his first aid kit, smeared with the blood of a fallen comrade.

Pixel is not a costume, not a style, not a hype, not a Halloween joke. This is the uniform in which we carry the wounded and dead in our arms. You dance in it, we die

- wrote "Vitsyk".

Also, the serviceman emphasized that such actions humiliate the memory of the fallen and disrespect those who continue to defend Ukraine. Social media users also expressed outrage in the comments under the post.

What is this? A participant in the show "who will defile the uniform more?"

- wrote a user.

It's also trying to justify itself in its stories in the enemy's language, being abroad and saying that those who didn't like it should make sure that people like him don't get that uniform

- added another user. 

After a wave of criticism, Baryshevskyi made his Instagram account private, restricting access to the page only to subscribers.

Recall

A 24-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, temporarily residing in Lviv, humiliated servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western regions during a live broadcast. The police opened criminal proceedings under the article on violation of citizens' equality, the blogger faces up to three years in prison. 

Alla Kiosak

Society
Social network
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv