Blogger abroad wore AFU uniform for Halloween and faced the wrath of the military

Ukrainian blogger Oleh Baryshevskyi caused a wave of outrage after appearing at a Halloween party in a Ukrainian Armed Forces military uniform. His actions were condemned on social media. Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign "Vitsyk", who serves at the front, reacted to the situation, UNN reports.

Details

Baryshevskyi, who left the country in 2024, chose a military "pixel" uniform for the party. The blogger did a photoshoot in uniform, smeared his face with dirt, and posted photos and videos on Instagram. After that, a wave of criticism began online.

Ukrainian serviceman "Vitsyk" reacted to the situation. He published a photo of Baryshevskyi next to his own pictures from the front line, where he showed his first aid kit, smeared with the blood of a fallen comrade.

Pixel is not a costume, not a style, not a hype, not a Halloween joke. This is the uniform in which we carry the wounded and dead in our arms. You dance in it, we die - wrote "Vitsyk".

Also, the serviceman emphasized that such actions humiliate the memory of the fallen and disrespect those who continue to defend Ukraine. Social media users also expressed outrage in the comments under the post.

What is this? A participant in the show "who will defile the uniform more?" - wrote a user.

It's also trying to justify itself in its stories in the enemy's language, being abroad and saying that those who didn't like it should make sure that people like him don't get that uniform - added another user.

After a wave of criticism, Baryshevskyi made his Instagram account private, restricting access to the page only to subscribers.

Recall

A 24-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, temporarily residing in Lviv, humiliated servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western regions during a live broadcast. The police opened criminal proceedings under the article on violation of citizens' equality, the blogger faces up to three years in prison.