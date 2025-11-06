TikTok blogger to spend 5 years in prison for sharing positions of Ukrainian defenders online

A resident of Odesa region has been convicted for disseminating the positions of Ukrainian military locations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The OGP does not name the TikToker, but judging by the description of the case, it is about a blogger named Andriy Malykhin.

Details

A TikTok blogger from Odesa region was found guilty and sentenced to 5 years in prison for uploading a video to TikTok showing the combat operations of Ukrainian units during the repulsion of a massive Russian attack on Odesa.

The published footage made it possible to identify the positions and location of the military, which created a threat to the city's defense and the safety of the soldiers. - the prosecutors' explanation of the convict's actions states.

In addition, during a search, the suspect was found to have cartridges of various calibers, which he stored without permission. It is added that the man did not admit his guilt in court.

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained an 18-year-old informant who spied on military echelons in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The perpetrator installed hidden cameras and tried to identify the location of air defense, he faces up to 8 years in prison.

FSB agent, who was preparing attacks on AFU facilities in Sumy region, is sentenced to 15 years in prison