FSB agent, who was preparing attacks on AFU facilities in Sumy region, is sentenced to 15 years in prison

A woman who worked for the Russian special services and prepared and spied on the Defense Forces in Sumy region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the suspect tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the positions of Ukrainian troops' headquarters in the border regions. The agent also reconnoitered the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's warehouses, including those with weapons and ammunition.

The woman was detained red-handed in July 2023.

She was going to pass an intelligence "report" to the FSB. During the detention, the offender's cell phone, which she used to communicate with the Russian special service, was seized.

Based on the evidence gathered, the court found the enemy's accomplice guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) and sentenced her to 15 years in prison - the SBU summarized,

Investigators found out that in order to obtain intelligence, the woman was going around the area allegedly on private business, but in fact she was covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

According to the agent's coordinates, Russia planned to carry out a series of hostile attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

a Russian agent who was preparing a missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region was sentenced to 15 years in prison.