Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
FSB agent, who was preparing attacks on AFU facilities in Sumy region, is sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16935 views

A woman who worked for the Russian special services and tried to identify the positions of Ukrainian troops and weapons depots in Sumy region in order to transfer them to Russia was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.

A woman who worked for the Russian special services and prepared and spied on the Defense Forces in Sumy region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to SBU counterintelligence, the suspect tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the positions of Ukrainian troops' headquarters in the border regions. The agent also reconnoitered the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's warehouses, including those with weapons and ammunition.

The woman was detained red-handed in July 2023.

She was going to pass an intelligence "report" to the FSB. During the detention, the offender's cell phone, which she used to communicate with the Russian special service, was seized.

Detained deputy from Khmelnitsky region, who worked for the FSB - SBU07.06.24, 10:47 • 20448 views

Based on the evidence gathered, the court found the enemy's accomplice guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) and sentenced her to 15 years in prison

- the SBU summarized,

Addendum

Investigators found out that in order to obtain intelligence, the woman was going around the area allegedly on private business, but in fact she was covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

According to the agent's coordinates, Russia planned to carry out a series of hostile attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Recall

a Russian agent who was preparing a missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

