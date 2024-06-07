Detained deputy from Khmelnitsky region, who worked for the FSB - SBU

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64293 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138135 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143275 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236662 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163297 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112924 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205161 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62269 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108725 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44362 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104413 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39664 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218521 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218510 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10032 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104425 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108736 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158077 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156871 views
Actual
Detained deputy from Khmelnitsky region, who worked for the FSB - SBU

Detained deputy from Khmelnitsky region, who worked for the FSB - SBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20449 views

The SBU detained a local councilwoman in Khmelnytskyi, her son and daughter, who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service, in an attempt to establish in particular, the location and movements of Ukraine's air defense units.

The SBU detained a deputy of the local council in the Khmelnitsky region, who tried to identify the bases and routes of mobile air defense Fire groups in the region.  she introduced her children to work for the FSB. This was reported in the press service of the SBU, reports UNN.

Counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an FSB agent group operating in the Khmelnitsky region. The enemy cell included a local council deputy and her two children: a 42-year-old son and a 37-year-old daughter

- stated in the message of the SBU.

On the instructions of the Russian Special Service, agents tried to identify the bases and routes of movement of mobile air defense Fire groups defending the region. The enemy was also interested in the places of the greatest concentration of personnel, military equipment and warehouses with weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To get intelligence, they traveled around the territory of the region in their own car under the guise of family trips. The official secretly photographed the" necessary " objects, while her son made appropriate notes on Google Maps.

The deputy summarized the information received, and then sent it in the form of an agent "report" by the manager to her supervisor from the FSB.

As indicated in the SBU, for performing enemy tasks, the agent group received a monetary reward from the invaders, which was transferred to the bank card of the daughter of officials.

In Dnipro, an agent of the Russian GRU and her daughter, who praised Putin, were detained05.06.24, 11:08 • 30137 views

All three FSB agents were detained "red-handed" while they were spying on air defense Fire groups.

According to the investigation, the deputy came to the attention of the Russian special service earlier this year because of her pro-Kremlin activity in Odnoklassniki. After recruitment, the woman left her son and daughter.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Now the attackers are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

Ex-employee of the disbanded internal troops detained for spying for the enemy on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defense of Kharkiv - SBU03.06.24, 10:58 • 24141 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising