Detained deputy from Khmelnitsky region, who worked for the FSB - SBU

The SBU detained a deputy of the local council in the Khmelnitsky region, who tried to identify the bases and routes of mobile air defense Fire groups in the region. she introduced her children to work for the FSB. This was reported in the press service of the SBU, reports UNN.

Counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an FSB agent group operating in the Khmelnitsky region. The enemy cell included a local council deputy and her two children: a 42-year-old son and a 37-year-old daughter - stated in the message of the SBU.

On the instructions of the Russian Special Service, agents tried to identify the bases and routes of movement of mobile air defense Fire groups defending the region. The enemy was also interested in the places of the greatest concentration of personnel, military equipment and warehouses with weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To get intelligence, they traveled around the territory of the region in their own car under the guise of family trips. The official secretly photographed the" necessary " objects, while her son made appropriate notes on Google Maps.

The deputy summarized the information received, and then sent it in the form of an agent "report" by the manager to her supervisor from the FSB.

As indicated in the SBU, for performing enemy tasks, the agent group received a monetary reward from the invaders, which was transferred to the bank card of the daughter of officials.

All three FSB agents were detained "red-handed" while they were spying on air defense Fire groups.

According to the investigation, the deputy came to the attention of the Russian special service earlier this year because of her pro-Kremlin activity in Odnoklassniki. After recruitment, the woman left her son and daughter.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Now the attackers are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

