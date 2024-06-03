ukenru
Ex-employee of the disbanded internal troops detained for spying for the enemy on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defense of Kharkiv - SBU

Ex-employee of the disbanded internal troops detained for spying for the enemy on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defense of Kharkiv - SBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24142 views

The security service of Ukraine has detained a Russian informant in Kharkiv who spied on units of the Armed Forces defending the city.

The security service of Ukraine reported on the detention of another informant of the Russian Federation, who spied on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defending Kharkiv, writes UNN.

Details

"The security service thwarted a new attempt by the Russian Federation to obtain up-to-date data on the defense of Kharkiv. As a result of a special operation in the Regional Center, a Russian informant who spied on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained. the attacker turned out to be a former employee of a local unit of the disbanded internal troops," the SBU said.

According to the special service, the invaders remotely involved him in cooperation in April of this year.

"On the instructions of a representative of the special services of the Russian Federation, the ex-official tried to establish the deployment points and routes of mobile air defense Fire groups defending Kharkiv. also in the area of his special attention were the places of Possible basing of the Special Unit "Kraken" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine," the SBU said.

To identify the "targets", according to the SBU, the attacker regularly went around the city, where, under the guise of walking, he secretly observed the locations of the Defense Forces.

"The rashists needed intelligence information to prepare new series of missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv," the SBU said.

SBU officers detained the informant in his own home. now he has been informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.  the attacker is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

