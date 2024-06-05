In Dnipro, an agent of the Russian GRU and her daughter, who praised Putin, were detained

The Security Service detained in Dnipro an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (known as the GRU) and her daughter, an ideological rashist from the Kiev region. Both defendants praised Putin and the heroism of the aggressor country's occupation groups fighting against Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main task of the mother, a GRU agent, was to correct enemy fire on the locations of the Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region. First of all, its curators were interested in the places of the greatest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To identify potential targets, the defendant traveled around the area where she secretly recorded temporary bases of Ukrainian troops. she planned to transmit the information received by messenger to her curator of military intelligence of the Russian Federation to prepare air strikes on the region.

The security service disrupted the transfer of intelligence to the aggressor and carried out comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the final stage of the special operation, SBU officers detained a Russian agent in her own home.

According to the investigation, the detained resident of Dnipro in 2023 was recruited by a career GRU employee. His identity has already been established by the Security Service.

At the same time, the daughter of the detainee, who lives in the Kiev region, regularly justified the aggressive war against Ukraine, in particular enemy missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of our state.

Now investigators of the Security Service informed both malefactors about suspicion under Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The criminal actions of the Russian GRU agent are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She was given a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to pay bail. The malefactor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

