Anti - Ukrainian literature found in the network of church shops of the UOC-MP-SBU

The SBU found anti-Ukrainian literature of the network of church shops of the UOC-MP. Batches of enemy copies were found in Uzhgorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kyiv. This was reported in the SBU, reports UNN.

The Security Service blocked the distribution channel of anti-Ukrainian literature by a network of church shops of the UOC-MP. Among the seized items are pro – Russian publications that promoted religious intolerance and justified the war of the Russian Federation against our state - the message says.

Batches of enemy copies were found in Uzhgorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kiev on the territory of one of the chains of church shops of the UOC-MP.

The owners of these stores ordered propaganda literature in bulk from a printing house in the Ternopil region.

The forensic linguistic examination confirmed that the copies found justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, contained calls for inter-confessional hostility and religious intolerance.

"According to the investigation, the mass distribution of provocative publications could lead to a undermining of the socio-political situation in Ukraine in favor of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

Based on the collected evidence, the owner of one of the shops was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (import, manufacture or distribution of works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination).

Now law enforcement officers are trying to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring to justice all those involved.

