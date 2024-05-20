UOC-MP cleric who justified Russian aggression to be tried in Khmelnytsky region

Law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation in the case of a UOC-MP cleric who justified armed aggression against Ukraine and incited religious hatred. The indictment has been sent to court. The priest may face up to five years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that in one of the social networks banned in Ukraine, the archpriest published posts aimed at inciting religious hatred and insulting the feelings of citizens because of their religious beliefs.

In addition, the suspect justified Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and posted photos and videos from hostile Internet resources.

Investigators of the Shepetivka District Police Department have now completed an investigation under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1 of Art. 161 (Violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs and other grounds);

ч. 1 of Art. 436-2 (Justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).



The indictment was sent to the court for consideration of the case on the merits.

SBU serves notice of suspicion to UOC (MP) cleric from Kherson region