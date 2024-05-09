SBU serves notice of suspicion to UOC (MP) cleric from Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a cleric of the UOC (MP), who, according to the special service, campaigned for the accession of Kherson region to Russia and painted the entrance stele in the "tricolor," the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

"The Security Service has collected evidence against collaborator Nazar Shkil, a subdeacon of the so-called "Kherson Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church" in the temporarily occupied part of the region. During the occupation of the regional center, he was one of the first to support the invaders and cooperated with them as a cleric of the local UOC (MP) community," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, "later, Gauleiter Saldo agreed on his 'candidacy' for the head of a local occupation organization that operated under the guise of a 'public youth association'. "While in this 'position', the defendant gathered 'like-minded people' to paint a stele at the entrance to occupied Kherson in the colors of the Russian flag," the special service said.

In addition, according to the SBU, "the cleric agitated believers to support a pseudo-referendum on the region's 'accession' to Russia.

During the liberation of the Kherson region, the defendant, together with his father, the rector of the local church of the UOC (MP), fled to the city of Stavropol.

The subdeacon-collaborator was notified in absentia of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ part 6 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities);

▪️ Part 1, Article 436-2 (denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine);

▪️ Part 1, Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the offender to justice for crimes against Ukrainians, the SBU said.

In addition, the issue of qualifying the actions of his father, who is also involved in information and subversive activities in favor of Russia, is being resolved, the special service added.

