SBU serves notice of suspicion to UOC (MP) cleric from Kherson region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80769 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107258 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39349 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31316 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63701 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224549 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80769 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57706 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63701 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112921 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113822 views
SBU serves notice of suspicion to UOC (MP) cleric from Kherson region

SBU serves notice of suspicion to UOC (MP) cleric from Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19740 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a subdeacon of the UOC (MP) in Kherson, who campaigned for the region's accession to Russia, painted the entrance stele in Russian colors and agitated believers to support the pseudo-referendum.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a cleric of the UOC (MP), who, according to the special service, campaigned for the accession of Kherson region to Russia and painted the entrance stele in the "tricolor," the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service has collected evidence against collaborator Nazar Shkil, a subdeacon of the so-called "Kherson Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church" in the temporarily occupied part of the region. During the occupation of the regional center, he was one of the first to support the invaders and cooperated with them as a cleric of the local UOC (MP) community," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, "later, Gauleiter Saldo agreed on his 'candidacy' for the head of a local occupation organization that operated under the guise of a 'public youth association'. "While in this 'position', the defendant gathered 'like-minded people' to paint a stele at the entrance to occupied Kherson in the colors of the Russian flag," the special service said.

In addition, according to the SBU, "the cleric agitated believers to support a pseudo-referendum on the region's 'accession' to Russia.

During the liberation of the Kherson region, the defendant, together with his father, the rector of the local church of the UOC (MP), fled to the city of Stavropol.

The subdeacon-collaborator was notified in absentia of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ part 6 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities);

▪️ Part 1, Article 436-2 (denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine);

▪️ Part 1, Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the offender to justice for crimes against Ukrainians, the SBU said.

In addition, the issue of qualifying the actions of his father, who is also involved in information and subversive activities in favor of Russia, is being resolved, the special service added.

SBU serves notice of suspicion to head of Zaporizhzhia diocese of UOC (MP) metropolitan Luka01.05.24, 13:29 • 16931 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

