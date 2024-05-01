SBU serves notice of suspicion to head of Zaporizhzhia diocese of UOC (MP) metropolitan Luka

The Security Service of Ukraine has informed that it has served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC (MP), Metropolitan Luka (Andriy Kovalenko), UNN reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine has documented crimes committed by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC (MP), Metropolitan Luka (Andriy Kovalenko). The cleric is suspected of inciting religious hatred in Ukraine... He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs and other grounds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the SBU reported on social media.

According to the investigation, the Metropolitan publicly expressed his disdain for parishioners of other faiths. He repeatedly "mentioned" this during communication with parishioners and during church liturgies, the SBU said.

The cleric, according to the SBU, also posted provocative messages on his personal telegram channel, where he insulted the religious feelings of representatives of other faiths. "In this way, he was undermining the socio-political situation in the frontline region in favor of the aggressor country," the special service said.

The SBU-initiated examination confirmed the facts of the cleric's subversive activities against the state security of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces imprisonment.

In December 2022, the National Security and Defense Council imposed personal sanctions against him.

