EU tightens sanctions against a number of individuals for Russia's hybrid operations against Ukraine: propagandist Diana Panchenko on the list

The European Union has tightened sanctions against a number of pro-Russian figures who justify the aggressive war against Ukraine. The relevant list was published on the web portal eur-lex.europa.eu, reports UNN.

The EU restrictions affected 12 individuals and 2 legal entities, which the EU Council considers involved in Russian hybrid operations, including disinformation.

These are Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the journal "Russia in Global Affairs"; Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics; Andrey Sushentsov, dean of the Faculty of International Relations at MGIMO; Ivan Timofeev, program director of the Valdai Club; and Andrey Bystritsky, chairman of the club's board of directors.

Also subject to restrictions are alleged officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Dmytro Holoshubov and Denys Denysenko, pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger Diana Panchenko, former French army officer and pro-Russian propagandist Xavier Moreau, and others.

