Exclusive
02:20 PM • 548 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
02:19 PM • 420 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 5972 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 10756 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 14497 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 17411 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 18714 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 19935 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18563 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 19045 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
EU tightens sanctions against a number of individuals for Russia's hybrid operations against Ukraine: propagandist Diana Panchenko on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The European Union has tightened sanctions against 12 individuals and 2 entities involved in Russian hybrid operations, including disinformation. Diana Panchenko was included in the list.

EU tightens sanctions against a number of individuals for Russia's hybrid operations against Ukraine: propagandist Diana Panchenko on the list

The European Union has tightened sanctions against a number of pro-Russian figures who justify the aggressive war against Ukraine. The relevant list was published on the web portal eur-lex.europa.eu, reports UNN.

Details

The EU restrictions affected 12 individuals and 2 legal entities, which the EU Council considers involved in Russian hybrid operations, including disinformation.

These are Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the journal "Russia in Global Affairs"; Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics; Andrey Sushentsov, dean of the Faculty of International Relations at MGIMO; Ivan Timofeev, program director of the Valdai Club; and Andrey Bystritsky, chairman of the club's board of directors.

Also subject to restrictions are alleged officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Dmytro Holoshubov and Denys Denysenko, pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger Diana Panchenko, former French army officer and pro-Russian propagandist Xavier Moreau, and others.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the EU imposed sanctions against 9 more individuals and organizations that contribute to the development of Russia's "shadow fleet".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
European Union
Ukraine