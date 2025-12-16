$42.250.05
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 4482 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 10406 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 16134 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 16050 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 19333 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 27099 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 20873 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16609 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12447 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 5642 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto

Exclusive

December 15, 01:38 PM • 60366 views
December 15, 01:38 PM • 60366 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 56057 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 62656 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 109639 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 37300 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 54436 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 54793 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 58613 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 93282 views
Teenager stages school stabbing near Putin's residence in Moscow region: dead and wounded, attacker detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The attacker was a 15-year-old student of the same school, who turned out to be a supporter of neo-Nazi ideology. According to preliminary data, Putin's residence "Gorki-2" is located nearby.

Teenager stages school stabbing near Putin's residence in Moscow region: dead and wounded, attacker detained
Photo: freepik

On Tuesday, December 16, in the village of Gorki-2, Odintsovo urban district, Moscow region, Russia, a teenager attacked schoolchildren, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and Telegram publics.

Details

The attack took place at the Uspenskaya comprehensive school – it is reported that the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is located nearby.

According to Russian "media" and law enforcement agencies, a 10-year-old child died as a result of the stabbing. It later became known that a 15-year-old student of the same school was detained.

As reported by Russian Telegram publics, the attacker was wearing a T-shirt with the inscription "No Lives Matter". He was also wearing a helmet with a quote from Dylann Roof – an American neo-Nazi who killed nine black people in a church in Charleston in 2015.

The phrase on the helmet reads: "I had to do it because someone had to do something."

The attacker filmed the beginning of his crime on video.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Recall

In early October 2025, a stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, UK, with several people sustaining knife wounds.

Yevhen Ustimenko

