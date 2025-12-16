Photo: freepik

On Tuesday, December 16, in the village of Gorki-2, Odintsovo urban district, Moscow region, Russia, a teenager attacked schoolchildren, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and Telegram publics.

Details

The attack took place at the Uspenskaya comprehensive school – it is reported that the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is located nearby.

According to Russian "media" and law enforcement agencies, a 10-year-old child died as a result of the stabbing. It later became known that a 15-year-old student of the same school was detained.

As reported by Russian Telegram publics, the attacker was wearing a T-shirt with the inscription "No Lives Matter". He was also wearing a helmet with a quote from Dylann Roof – an American neo-Nazi who killed nine black people in a church in Charleston in 2015.

The phrase on the helmet reads: "I had to do it because someone had to do something."

The attacker filmed the beginning of his crime on video.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Recall

In early October 2025, a stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, UK, with several people sustaining knife wounds.