06:20 PM • 1288 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 5406 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 13267 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16486 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 24028 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 28184 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 27608 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17433 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 29493 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 14001 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Publications
Exclusives
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 10832 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 21262 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 6200 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 10844 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 4636 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 4228 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 36882 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55231 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65484 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66227 views
Three Russian soldiers convicted of murdering pro-Kremlin American volunteer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

A military court sentenced three Russian soldiers to long prison terms for torturing and murdering 63-year-old US citizen Russell Bentley. Two soldiers were sentenced to 12 years in prison, and the third to 11 years.

Three Russian soldiers convicted of murdering pro-Kremlin American volunteer

A military court in Donetsk sentenced three Russian soldiers to long prison terms for torturing and murdering 63-year-old US citizen Russell Bentley, who voluntarily fought on Russia's side and actively supported it. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Bentley, known as the "Donbas Cowboy," disappeared last April near occupied Donetsk after shelling. Investigators found that Russian soldiers beat and tortured him to death, trying to obtain a false confession about his belonging to a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. They subsequently tried to cover up the crime by blowing up his body in a car.

American Russell Bentley, who was kidnapped in Donetsk and fought against Ukraine, killed - Russian media19.04.24, 20:04 • 37851 view

Two soldiers were sentenced to 12 years in prison, and the third to 11 years.

Context

The case caused embarrassment in Moscow, which encourages foreigners to fight on its side, and was presented by the authorities as a tragic isolated incident. Bentley, who previously worked for the Russian state news service "Sputnik" and received Russian citizenship, was described by Rolling Stone magazine as a "pro-Putin propagandist."

Ukrainian bloggers used Bentley's death as a warning to foreigners considering joining Russia's military efforts.

A South African state radio presenter, accused of recruiting citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine, has been released from custody08.12.25, 19:51 • 816 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Donetsk