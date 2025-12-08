A military court in Donetsk sentenced three Russian soldiers to long prison terms for torturing and murdering 63-year-old US citizen Russell Bentley, who voluntarily fought on Russia's side and actively supported it. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Bentley, known as the "Donbas Cowboy," disappeared last April near occupied Donetsk after shelling. Investigators found that Russian soldiers beat and tortured him to death, trying to obtain a false confession about his belonging to a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. They subsequently tried to cover up the crime by blowing up his body in a car.

Two soldiers were sentenced to 12 years in prison, and the third to 11 years.

Context

The case caused embarrassment in Moscow, which encourages foreigners to fight on its side, and was presented by the authorities as a tragic isolated incident. Bentley, who previously worked for the Russian state news service "Sputnik" and received Russian citizenship, was described by Rolling Stone magazine as a "pro-Putin propagandist."

Ukrainian bloggers used Bentley's death as a warning to foreigners considering joining Russia's military efforts.

