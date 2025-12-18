For fun and video: in a capital school, a high school student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated

$42.340.00
03:48 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantry
December 19, 01:22 PM
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about it
December 19, 01:29 PM
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine
04:27 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
05:00 PM
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine
05:27 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
December 19, 11:05 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
05:00 PM
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
December 18, 11:44 AM
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
December 17, 07:12 PM
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
December 17, 04:22 PM
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
December 17, 12:18 PM
For fun and video: in a capital school, a high school student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated

Kyiv

 • 2652 views

In a capital school, a student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated under the stairs. There are no casualties, law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

For fun and video: in a capital school, a high school student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated

In a Kyiv school, a student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated, and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to the police, the explosion occurred under the stairs, and there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists and the investigative and operational group of the Solomianskyi police department are working at the scene.

It was established that the grenade was thrown by a high school student who did it for fun and to create video content. Juvenile police officers are currently talking to him and his parents.

- the report says.

A woman was detained in Kyiv for threatening to detonate a grenade in one of the premises of the capital's police department01.12.25, 15:24 • 4011 views

Antonina Tumanova

