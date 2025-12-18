For fun and video: in a capital school, a high school student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated

In a Kyiv school, a student threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated, and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to the police, the explosion occurred under the stairs, and there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists and the investigative and operational group of the Solomianskyi police department are working at the scene.

It was established that the grenade was thrown by a high school student who did it for fun and to create video content. Juvenile police officers are currently talking to him and his parents. - the report says.

