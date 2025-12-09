Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays

ukenru
03:34 PM • 6770 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 10298 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 14040 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 21858 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 42782 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27723 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30334 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40420 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34154 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35524 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 21176 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 20069 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 17442 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 19158 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 16827 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 6770 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 17020 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 42782 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16386 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 59800 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 138 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 20215 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26087 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 62743 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68335 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Ukrainian blogger Stasya Makeyeva is preparing for the New Year by decorating her house with nine Christmas trees. She spent UAH 70,000 on unique toys brought from Disneyland in Paris.

Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays

Ukrainian blogger Stasya Makeyeva showed how she is preparing for the New Year this year: there will be nine Christmas trees in her house, and she brought toys from Disneyland, spending 70,000 hryvnias on them. The blogger Stasya Makeyeva told about this on her TikTok page, UNN reports.

Stasya Makeyeva emphasized that this year she wants to decorate the Christmas tree in one style with unusual toys, so that, according to the blogger, it would be "not like everyone else's", which is why the girl brought toys from Disneyland, located in Paris.

"I wanted to make a Christmas tree in one style, and I simply wouldn't have bought such toys in Ukraine. And you can't imagine how difficult it was to transport them. I spent 70,000 on these toys," the blogger said.

Also, Stasya Makeyeva recalled how her house was decorated for the New Year holidays in previous years.

"The year before last, we had a Christmas tree with soft bags and soft cookies. Last year, we moved into a house and really went all out - we decided to decorate absolutely everything. Everything was with icicles and white bows. It turned out quite stylish. And our Christmas tree had a big white bow and white balls. We even decorated the table then. And we even had enough strength to decorate the yard. There was an inflatable Santa Claus and, of course, a red bow," she added.

At the end of the video, the blogger also asked her subscribers if they were interested in unpacking New Year's gifts from Paris that she brought this year.

Meanwhile, TikTok users in the comments under the video reacted to the news differently:

- "How much?!!" a subscriber wrote in the comments.

- "You are so great! Your children are growing up in a fairy tale. If I could, I would also put 9, 10, 16 Christmas trees for my children! Because this atmosphere is unforgettable," another user added.

Recall

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" sold over 17,000 Christmas trees for UAH 3.5 million. The enterprise started raids, identifying 34 cases of illegal logging and drawing up 28 administrative protocols for over UAH 14,000.

Alla Kiosak

UNN Lite
New Year
Social network
Bloggers
Paris
Ukraine