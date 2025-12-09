Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays

Ukrainian blogger Stasya Makeyeva showed how she is preparing for the New Year this year: there will be nine Christmas trees in her house, and she brought toys from Disneyland, spending 70,000 hryvnias on them. The blogger Stasya Makeyeva told about this on her TikTok page, UNN reports.

Stasya Makeyeva emphasized that this year she wants to decorate the Christmas tree in one style with unusual toys, so that, according to the blogger, it would be "not like everyone else's", which is why the girl brought toys from Disneyland, located in Paris.

"I wanted to make a Christmas tree in one style, and I simply wouldn't have bought such toys in Ukraine. And you can't imagine how difficult it was to transport them. I spent 70,000 on these toys," the blogger said.

Also, Stasya Makeyeva recalled how her house was decorated for the New Year holidays in previous years.

"The year before last, we had a Christmas tree with soft bags and soft cookies. Last year, we moved into a house and really went all out - we decided to decorate absolutely everything. Everything was with icicles and white bows. It turned out quite stylish. And our Christmas tree had a big white bow and white balls. We even decorated the table then. And we even had enough strength to decorate the yard. There was an inflatable Santa Claus and, of course, a red bow," she added.

At the end of the video, the blogger also asked her subscribers if they were interested in unpacking New Year's gifts from Paris that she brought this year.

Meanwhile, TikTok users in the comments under the video reacted to the news differently:

- "How much?!!" a subscriber wrote in the comments.

- "You are so great! Your children are growing up in a fairy tale. If I could, I would also put 9, 10, 16 Christmas trees for my children! Because this atmosphere is unforgettable," another user added.

