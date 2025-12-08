Intelligence and CPD added a blogger, TV presenter, and singer to the list of "Kremlin mouthpieces"

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
11:28 AM • 170 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 2334 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 1820 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4306 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 6356 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 6598 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 16886 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 11667 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 23316 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 35893 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 10230 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 19641 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 19445 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideo06:54 AM • 4504 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 7410 views
Publications
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 2336 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 16886 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 63823 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 73221 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 84597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 16882 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 48739 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 59144 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 60058 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 74157 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Facebook
Film

Intelligence and CPD added a blogger, TV presenter, and singer to the list of "Kremlin mouthpieces"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate and the Center for Countering Disinformation have updated the list of "Kremlin mouthpieces" on the War&Sanctions portal. It includes Latvian blogger Kirill Fyodorov, TV presenter Yuriy Kot, and former People's Artist of Ukraine Taisiya Povaliy.

Intelligence and CPD added a blogger, TV presenter, and singer to the list of "Kremlin mouthpieces"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council continue to systematically expose individuals who spread Russian propaganda and publicly support aggression against Ukraine. New figures have been published on the War&Sanctions portal, in the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section – media personalities who deliberately work for the benefit of the Russian information war, writes UNN.

Details

According to their information, Russian propaganda not only justifies the war and war crimes but also fuels it – through the dehumanization of Ukrainians, attempts to normalize the occupation, and undermining international support for Ukraine. That is why the GUR and the CPD are intensifying measures to expose such "agents of influence."

The updated list includes:

  • Kirill Fyodorov - a Latvian pro-Russian blogger and host of a program on the "Solovyov LIVE" channel. In 2022, he was arrested in Latvia for supporting Russian aggression and inciting hatred, but after being released on bail, he left for Russia;
    • Yuriy Kot - a TV presenter who in 2013-2014 was the face of the "anti-Maidan," later moved to Russia, supported militants in Donbas, and publicly approved the full-scale invasion, actively spreading Kremlin narratives;
      • Taisiya Povaliy - a former People's Artist of Ukraine, who in 2023 received Russian citizenship and participates in propaganda events, including in the temporarily occupied territories.

        The GUR emphasizes: the voices of Russian propaganda must be blocked in the civilized world, and strict sanctions should be applied to everyone who supports the war - entry restrictions, asset freezes, and other preventive measures.

        Recall

        In July, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation updated the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section on the War&Sanctions portal, adding 16 individuals who spread disinformation and support Russian aggression. Among them are journalists, war correspondents, and Telegram channel administrators who work for Russian propaganda.

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyPolitics
        Russian propaganda
        Sanctions
        War in Ukraine
        Bloggers
        The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
        Latvia
        Ukraine