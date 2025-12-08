Intelligence and CPD added a blogger, TV presenter, and singer to the list of "Kremlin mouthpieces"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council continue to systematically expose individuals who spread Russian propaganda and publicly support aggression against Ukraine. New figures have been published on the War&Sanctions portal, in the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section – media personalities who deliberately work for the benefit of the Russian information war, writes UNN.

Details

According to their information, Russian propaganda not only justifies the war and war crimes but also fuels it – through the dehumanization of Ukrainians, attempts to normalize the occupation, and undermining international support for Ukraine. That is why the GUR and the CPD are intensifying measures to expose such "agents of influence."

The updated list includes:

Kirill Fyodorov - a Latvian pro-Russian blogger and host of a program on the "Solovyov LIVE" channel. In 2022, he was arrested in Latvia for supporting Russian aggression and inciting hatred, but after being released on bail, he left for Russia;

Yuriy Kot - a TV presenter who in 2013-2014 was the face of the "anti-Maidan," later moved to Russia, supported militants in Donbas, and publicly approved the full-scale invasion, actively spreading Kremlin narratives;

Taisiya Povaliy - a former People's Artist of Ukraine, who in 2023 received Russian citizenship and participates in propaganda events, including in the temporarily occupied territories.

The GUR emphasizes: the voices of Russian propaganda must be blocked in the civilized world, and strict sanctions should be applied to everyone who supports the war - entry restrictions, asset freezes, and other preventive measures.

Recall

In July, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation updated the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section on the War&Sanctions portal, adding 16 individuals who spread disinformation and support Russian aggression. Among them are journalists, war correspondents, and Telegram channel administrators who work for Russian propaganda.