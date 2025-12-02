SAP tears apart internal conflicts despite the external success of Operation Midas - ex-prosecutor revealed behind-the-scenes incidents.

$42.340.08
12:35 PM • 1582 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 10420 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 11755 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 10950 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 13513 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 45886 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46658 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58307 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48725 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44755 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 36583 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 38851 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 95266 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 70218 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 86288 views
SAP tears apart internal conflicts despite the external success of Operation Midas - ex-prosecutor revealed behind-the-scenes incidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

SAP tears apart internal conflicts despite the external success of Operation Midas - ex-prosecutor revealed behind-the-scenes incidents.

SAP tears apart internal conflicts despite the external success of Operation Midas - ex-prosecutor revealed behind-the-scenes incidents

Former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Stanislav Bronytskyi made a series of public statements regarding the internal situation in anti-corruption bodies. According to him, despite the public success of the "Midas" operation, systemic conflicts, non-transparent practices, and informal communications persist within SAPO and NABU. He reported this on his TG channel.

He emphasizes that some information about the progress of NABU and SAPO special operations systematically appears in the public domain earlier than even individual detectives and prosecutors can get acquainted with it.

According to him, NABU and SAPO have informal contacts with third parties, including public figures. They travel together internationally at the expense of international donors, participate in secret meetings of anti-corruption bodies, develop "reforms" and draft laws under supervision and for a separate fee, help with media attacks on undesirable individuals, and informally address SAPO leadership with "Sasha, deal with it" regarding their personal issues.

Bronytskyi sharply criticizes the heads of NABU and SAPO, claiming that they have gone beyond the procedural law, turning the activities of the bodies into an online show without results. After all, many high-profile investigations begin, and very few end in convictions. The European Commission also points this out in its report, he quotes: "NABU and SAPO maintain a relatively low overall level of cases ending in acquittal or dismissal, and are stepping up their efforts in pre-trial investigations, but NABU needs to focus more on investigations with significant consequences."

He also notes that information leaks did not stop after personnel changes, particularly after the dismissal of Gizo Uglava from NABU and Andriy Synyuk from SAPO, and therefore the matter is not with them, Bronytskyi insists.

He emphasizes that no employee of anti-corruption bodies can organize information leaks without the knowledge of the leadership. Therefore, all actions to disseminate pre-trial investigation data, in his opinion, are generated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, particularly in the case of Timur Mindich.

Stanislav Bronytskyi resigned from SAPO amid a scandal regarding an agreement with businessman Borys Kaufman concerning the international Odesa airport. He was the prosecutor in this case and believed that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to court, but SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko decided to sign a plea bargain with the businessman. Under this agreement, Kaufman returned only half of the damages, and the airport itself remained within the orbit of his private structures. The agreement itself is classified.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Timur Mindich
Social network
Bloggers
European Commission
Odesa