Blogger Anna Alkhim fined almost UAH 5 million for casino advertising

The State Agency for Gambling and Lotteries PlayCity fined blogger Anna Alkhim 4.8 million UAH for illegal casino advertising. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

During monitoring, the agency's team found gambling advertisements in the blogger's Instagram stories. For violating the law, Anna Alkhim will receive a fine of 4,800,000 hryvnias. - the message says.

It is noted that in six months, PlayCity fined 14 bloggers, websites and media for a total of ₴67.2 million.

The ministry reminded that in six months, PlayCity fined 14 bloggers, websites and media for a total of UAH 67.2 million.

We remind you that in Ukraine it is forbidden to show the game interface or winnings, promise bonuses or "free play", promote brands without a Ukrainian license, or disguise advertising as personal experience. - added the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the well-known blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buryachenko) after an appeal by MP Natalia Pipa. In particular, under articles on treason, incitement to hatred, and threats to a public figure. The blogger is criticized for using the Russian language.

Later, the blogger announced her relocation to Dubai due to the security situation in Ukraine and stated that she does not plan to return in the near future, but considers Kyiv the best city.

Blogger Anna Alkhim was issued a protocol for violating the language law - MP Pipa