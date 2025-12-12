$42.270.01
10:25 AM • 3242 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 2792 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11931 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 21253 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 33862 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43636 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36571 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35575 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52797 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22294 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Blogger Anna Alkhim fined almost UAH 5 million for casino advertising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The state agency PlayCity fined blogger Anna Alkhim UAH 4.8 million for illegal casino advertising in Instagram stories. This is part of a campaign in which 14 bloggers, websites, and media outlets have been fined UAH 67.2 million in six months.

Blogger Anna Alkhim fined almost UAH 5 million for casino advertising

The State Agency for Gambling and Lotteries PlayCity fined blogger Anna Alkhim 4.8 million UAH for illegal casino advertising. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

During monitoring, the agency's team found gambling advertisements in the blogger's Instagram stories. For violating the law, Anna Alkhim will receive a fine of 4,800,000 hryvnias.

- the message says.

It is noted that in six months, PlayCity fined 14 bloggers, websites and media for a total of ₴67.2 million.

The ministry reminded that in six months, PlayCity fined 14 bloggers, websites and media for a total of UAH 67.2 million.

We remind you that in Ukraine it is forbidden to show the game interface or winnings, promise bonuses or "free play", promote brands without a Ukrainian license, or disguise advertising as personal experience.

- added the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the well-known blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buryachenko) after an appeal by MP Natalia Pipa. In particular, under articles on treason, incitement to hatred, and threats to a public figure. The blogger is criticized for using the Russian language.

Later, the blogger announced her relocation to Dubai due to the security situation in Ukraine and stated that she does not plan to return in the near future, but considers Kyiv the best city.

Blogger Anna Alkhim was issued a protocol for violating the language law - MP Pipa31.10.25, 10:18 • 4451 view

Olga Rozgon

Society
Brand
Social network
Bloggers
Ukraine