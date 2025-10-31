$42.080.01
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:53 AM • 12478 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 13208 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 18381 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 18100 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 42060 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 44728 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 34540 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72586 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28121 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Blogger Anna Alkhim was issued a protocol for violating the language law - MP Pipa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

The language ombudswoman drew up an act and protocols regarding blogger Anna Alkhim for using the Russian language in her activities. The blogger faces a fine for violating the language law.

Blogger Anna Alkhim was issued a protocol for violating the language law - MP Pipa

The language ombudswoman drew up an act and protocols against blogger Anna Alkhim for using the Russian language in her activities. This was reported by MP Natalia Pipa, writes UNN.

Details

The language ombudswoman drew up an act and protocols against blogger Alkhim for violating the language law. The blogger conducts her activities in the language of Russia. This decision was made by the language ombudswoman. Now Alkhim faces a fine

- the post says.

Recall

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the famous blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buriachenko) after an appeal by MP Natalia Pipa. In particular, under articles on treason, incitement to hatred, and threats to a public figure. The blogger is criticized for using the Russian language.

Later, the blogger announced her move to Dubai due to the security situation in Ukraine and stated that she did not plan to return anytime soon, but considers Kyiv the best city.

However, in just a few months, Alkhim announced that she had fallen in love with a new man who is in Ukraine, so she decided to return.

Producer Bardash sentenced to 10 years in prison for supporting Russian aggression23.05.25, 01:22

Alona Utkina

Society
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Dubai
Ukraine
Kyiv