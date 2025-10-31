Blogger Anna Alkhim was issued a protocol for violating the language law - MP Pipa

The language ombudswoman drew up an act and protocols against blogger Anna Alkhim for using the Russian language in her activities. This was reported by MP Natalia Pipa, writes UNN.

Details

The language ombudswoman drew up an act and protocols against blogger Alkhim for violating the language law. The blogger conducts her activities in the language of Russia. This decision was made by the language ombudswoman. Now Alkhim faces a fine - the post says.

Recall

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the famous blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buriachenko) after an appeal by MP Natalia Pipa. In particular, under articles on treason, incitement to hatred, and threats to a public figure. The blogger is criticized for using the Russian language.

Later, the blogger announced her move to Dubai due to the security situation in Ukraine and stated that she did not plan to return anytime soon, but considers Kyiv the best city.

However, in just a few months, Alkhim announced that she had fallen in love with a new man who is in Ukraine, so she decided to return.

