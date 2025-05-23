Producer Bardash sentenced to 10 years in prison for supporting Russian aggression
Yuriy Bardash was found guilty of war propaganda and supporting Russian aggression. The court sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
A court in Ukraine has sentenced singer, choreographer and producer Yuriy Bardash. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for advocating war and supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia region, reports UNN.
The court established that the accused is a producer of musical projects, singer and choreographer who had been living and receiving income from this activity in Ukraine for a long time, realizing that he could influence the opinion of people in Ukrainian and Russian society, expressed Ukrainophobic narratives and negative attitude towards the Ukrainian people, supported Russian aggression against Ukraine.
In order to preserve his assets and the possibility of doing business in Russia, the accused gave interviews calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine, and also published materials in social messengers and conducted live broadcasts that justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and incited national and religious hatred
He was found guilty of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 of Art. 109 (public calls for violent change of the constitutional order, as well as dissemination of materials calling for such actions);
- Part 1, Part 2 of Art. 110 (dissemination of materials calling for changes in the borders of the territory in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine);
- Art. 436 (propaganda of war);
- Part 1, Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).
The accused, being aware of the existence of an indictment pending in court, did not appear in court
The court sentenced him in absentia to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property in favor of the state. The verdict has not entered into force yet.
In May 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine informed that it had notified producer and musician Yuriy Bardash, who, according to the special service, "fled to Russia and is calling for the seizure of Kyiv and Kharkiv", of suspicion.
