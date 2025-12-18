The enemy disguises propaganda as humorous content about power outages

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has recorded a new manipulative campaign in the Ukrainian segment of social networks, where the topic of electricity outages is promoted through entertainment content. The enemy uses humorous videos, songs, and memes to disguise propaganda narratives as organic dissemination and lower the audience's critical perception. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CCD.

Details

The mass dissemination of memes and songs, often created with the help of artificial intelligence, allows disinformation to quickly attract a wide range of users. Since the format looks ironic and harmless, the content is actively reposted not only by bot farms but also by real Ukrainians.

The National Security and Defense Council denied information about 360,000 Russian troops in Belarus

However, as stated by the CCD, behind the playful presentation lies a clear goal: to shift responsibility for the energy deficit from Russian shelling to the Ukrainian authorities and energy companies. The deliberate shifting of accents allows the enemy to remove the real cause of the restrictions from attack – systemic missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's infrastructure.

A prominent propagandist, Yuriy Lisovsky, plays an important role in this information campaign. His accounts have been blocked at least 13 times on TikTok, but he systematically restores his presence on the platform. Recently, Lisovsky conducted a joint stream with the sanctioned Yevhen Murayev, which indicates his involvement in a pro-Russian information network that works to undermine trust in Ukrainian institutions. — reported the CCD.

Experts call the use of music and humor one of the most dangerous tactics of information operations. This allows the enemy to introduce harmful messages into the everyday information space of Ukrainians, disguising enemy propaganda as everyday jokes.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the fake about preparations for lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine