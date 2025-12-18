The enemy disguises propaganda as humorous content about power outages

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 12327 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22788 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21411 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38999 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30539 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17665 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18481 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13918 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28631 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11652 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4988 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4286 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10022 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7752 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4908 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39003 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28631 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37842 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33625 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59529 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7800 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61534 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43330 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41376 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47558 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The enemy disguises propaganda as humorous content about power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2620 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) has recorded a new campaign in Ukrainian social networks. The enemy uses memes and songs to shift responsibility for the energy deficit from Russian shelling to the Ukrainian authorities.

The enemy disguises propaganda as humorous content about power outages

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has recorded a new manipulative campaign in the Ukrainian segment of social networks, where the topic of electricity outages is promoted through entertainment content. The enemy uses humorous videos, songs, and memes to disguise propaganda narratives as organic dissemination and lower the audience's critical perception. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CCD.

Details

The mass dissemination of memes and songs, often created with the help of artificial intelligence, allows disinformation to quickly attract a wide range of users. Since the format looks ironic and harmless, the content is actively reposted not only by bot farms but also by real Ukrainians.

The National Security and Defense Council denied information about 360,000 Russian troops in Belarus17.12.25, 15:15 • 3201 view

However, as stated by the CCD, behind the playful presentation lies a clear goal: to shift responsibility for the energy deficit from Russian shelling to the Ukrainian authorities and energy companies. The deliberate shifting of accents allows the enemy to remove the real cause of the restrictions from attack – systemic missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's infrastructure.

A prominent propagandist, Yuriy Lisovsky, plays an important role in this information campaign. His accounts have been blocked at least 13 times on TikTok, but he systematically restores his presence on the platform. Recently, Lisovsky conducted a joint stream with the sanctioned Yevhen Murayev, which indicates his involvement in a pro-Russian information network that works to undermine trust in Ukrainian institutions.

— reported the CCD.

Experts call the use of music and humor one of the most dangerous tactics of information operations. This allows the enemy to introduce harmful messages into the everyday information space of Ukrainians, disguising enemy propaganda as everyday jokes.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the fake about preparations for lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine17.12.25, 19:28 • 3534 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Bloggers
Blackout
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine