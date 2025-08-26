$41.280.07
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 11840 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 87882 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 61520 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 61438 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 183696 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 178224 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 69031 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66890 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66516 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51774 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
"Within a few weeks": Trump revealed the timeline for ending the war in the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

US President Donald Trump stated that the war in the Gaza Strip would end within two to three weeks. He referred to his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Within a few weeks": Trump revealed the timeline for ending the war in the Gaza Strip

US President Donald Trump stated that the war in the Gaza Strip would end within two to three weeks, without specifying how this would be achieved. He said this during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House on August 25, according to UNN, citing CNN.  

Details

According to the American leader, he regularly communicates with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who informed him that the war should end soon.

“I think in the next two to three weeks you’ll see a pretty good, final conclusion [of the war — ed.]. It’s hard to talk about because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. But we’re doing a very good job, and it really has to end,”

- said the US President.

"It's hard to talk about, because they've been fighting for thousands of years. I believe we are doing a very good job, and it really has to end. At the same time, people should not forget about October 7 either," he added.

Donald Trump also noted the work of his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who is involved in the release of hostages still held in Gaza, as well as organizing food aid due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Recall

On August 20, the Israel Defense Forces launched an offensive on Gaza City, controlling its outskirts. The IDF plans to call up 80,000 reservists for the operation.

Israel's Defense Minister stated that Gaza City is threatened with destruction if Hamas does not disarm and release the hostages. Israel rejects peace proposals, preparing for a large-scale offensive.

Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and compared the children there to Ukrainian children24.08.25, 13:55 • 4204 views

