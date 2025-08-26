"Within a few weeks": Trump revealed the timeline for ending the war in the Gaza Strip

US President Donald Trump stated that the war in the Gaza Strip would end within two to three weeks, without specifying how this would be achieved. He said this during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House on August 25, according to UNN, citing CNN.

Details

According to the American leader, he regularly communicates with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who informed him that the war should end soon.

“I think in the next two to three weeks you’ll see a pretty good, final conclusion [of the war — ed.]. It’s hard to talk about because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. But we’re doing a very good job, and it really has to end,” - said the US President.

"It's hard to talk about, because they've been fighting for thousands of years. I believe we are doing a very good job, and it really has to end. At the same time, people should not forget about October 7 either," he added.

Donald Trump also noted the work of his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who is involved in the release of hostages still held in Gaza, as well as organizing food aid due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Recall

On August 20, the Israel Defense Forces launched an offensive on Gaza City, controlling its outskirts. The IDF plans to call up 80,000 reservists for the operation.

Israel's Defense Minister stated that Gaza City is threatened with destruction if Hamas does not disarm and release the hostages. Israel rejects peace proposals, preparing for a large-scale offensive.

