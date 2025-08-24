Netherlands refused to recognize Palestine and rejected sanctions against Israel - Politico

The Dutch Parliament rejected a proposal to recognize an independent Palestinian state and impose sanctions against Israel. The vote took place against the backdrop of the resignation of Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who stated that the government was not doing enough to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

I can no longer remain part of a cabinet that turns a blind eye to the scale of suffering in Gaza. Refusing tougher sanctions against Israel is a political mistake and a moral weakness. - Veldkamp emphasized.

On Saturday, most deputies voted against the initiative, which provided for a boycott of goods from the occupied territories and a ban on the purchase of weapons from Israel. At the same time, the parliament supported the call for the Israeli government to allow international and national journalists into Gaza.

We must ensure access for independent media so that the world sees the reality - the deputies' statement says.

Veldkamp's colleagues from the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party also resigned their mandates. Their departure further weakened the interim government, which is experiencing a political crisis after the ultra-right Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders left the coalition.

At the same time, the deputies adopted a resolution calling for "maximum pressure on states that provide political asylum to the Hamas leadership."

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health of Gaza, more than 61,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli military actions since October 2023. The United Nations recently confirmed the fact of famine in the sector.

Recently, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, announced his resignation. This happened due to disagreements regarding additional measures against Israel.

It is noted that Veldkamp faced problems when he promised the House of Representatives that he would take additional measures against Israel due to the situation in Gaza.

