Netherlands refused to recognize Palestine and rejected sanctions against Israel - Politico

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 30503 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 31710 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 31267 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 19922 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 43654 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31753 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 30426 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25550 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24969 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14064 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
66%
745mm
Popular news
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - ZelenskyyAugust 23, 11:35 AM • 8206 views
In Kharkiv, men who attacked the mother of a Ukrainian soldier were notified of suspicionAugust 23, 12:23 PM • 5326 views
Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributionsAugust 23, 03:16 PM • 6100 views
The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.03:44 PM • 5064 views
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine04:26 PM • 6598 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 30503 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 25111 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 31267 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 28071 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 43655 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 30426 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 19393 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 21154 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 23765 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 31179 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
United States dollar
KAB-250
Falcon 9

Netherlands refused to recognize Palestine and rejected sanctions against Israel - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Dutch parliament voted against recognizing an independent Palestinian state and imposing sanctions on Israel. This happened against the backdrop of the resignation of Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who advocated for tougher measures.

Netherlands refused to recognize Palestine and rejected sanctions against Israel - Politico

The Dutch Parliament rejected a proposal to recognize an independent Palestinian state and impose sanctions against Israel. The vote took place against the backdrop of the resignation of Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who stated that the government was not doing enough to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

I can no longer remain part of a cabinet that turns a blind eye to the scale of suffering in Gaza. Refusing tougher sanctions against Israel is a political mistake and a moral weakness.

- Veldkamp emphasized.

On Saturday, most deputies voted against the initiative, which provided for a boycott of goods from the occupied territories and a ban on the purchase of weapons from Israel. At the same time, the parliament supported the call for the Israeli government to allow international and national journalists into Gaza.

We must ensure access for independent media so that the world sees the reality

- the deputies' statement says.

Veldkamp's colleagues from the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party also resigned their mandates. Their departure further weakened the interim government, which is experiencing a political crisis after the ultra-right Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders left the coalition.

At the same time, the deputies adopted a resolution calling for "maximum pressure on states that provide political asylum to the Hamas leadership."

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health of Gaza, more than 61,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli military actions since October 2023. The United Nations recently confirmed the fact of famine in the sector.

Recall

Recently, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, announced his resignation. This happened due to disagreements regarding additional measures against Israel.

It is noted that Veldkamp faced problems when he promised the House of Representatives that he would take additional measures against Israel due to the situation in Gaza.

In the Netherlands, over two thousand people have filed complaints about discriminatory statements made by the leader of the far-right party09.08.25, 02:40 • 3650 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United Nations
Gaza City
Netherlands
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine