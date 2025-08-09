$41.460.15
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
In the Netherlands, over two thousand people have filed complaints about discriminatory statements made by the leader of the far-right party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The leader of the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom, Geert Wilders, caused a scandal by publishing an ageist post. Over 2,500 complaints have been received by the national anti-discrimination center.

In the Netherlands, over two thousand people have filed complaints about discriminatory statements made by the leader of the far-right party

In the Netherlands, the national anti-discrimination center received over 2,500 complaints in a few days due to an ageist post by the leader of the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), Geert Wilders. This was reported by NOS, writes UNN.

In just a few days, the national anti-discrimination center received over 2,500 complaints about an image that Geert Wilders posted on social media. The image shows two half-faces: on the left, a young blonde woman, and on the right, a gloomy, wrinkled woman in a headscarf. Next to the image is written: "The choice is yours October 29.

- the report says.

It is noted that in this way, the PVV leader hints at the date of the parliamentary elections — October 29. Under the blonde woman, PVV is indicated, and under the woman in the headscarf – PvdA.

According to the anti-discrimination center, it is rare for so many complaints to be received on a single issue.

This is a clear signal from society. For many people, the hidden message of this image is offensive and causes a feeling of insecurity

- say in the center.

The organization Meld.Online Discriminatie, which specializes in online discrimination, also reported over a hundred complaints. They requested the image be removed.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service is aware of Wilders' post. So far, there has been no official statement on the matter; the prosecution must assess whether any offenses have occurred.

The Discriminatie.nl organization reports that applicants consider Wilders' post to be discrimination based on origin and religion. Discrimination based on gender and age is also mentioned. In addition, many people express concern about the polarizing nature of the image. By pitting these two images of women against each other, a "us versus them" narrative is created. Such a visual approach can reinforce prejudice and deepen the divide between groups. The image was even compared to election propaganda from World War II, where a proud Nazi was depicted on one side, and an anti-Semitic caricature of a communist on the other.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot04.08.25, 20:43 • 3060 views

Olga Rozgon

