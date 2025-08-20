The Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City

The Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, confirmed that the IDF has launched an offensive on Gaza City. The Israeli army already controls the outskirts of the city, The Jerusalem Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Our forces already control the outskirts of the city," Defrin said.

He also confirmed that about 60,000 call-up letters will be sent out this week, and another 20,000 later this month.

Defrin emphasized that the IDF is working to ensure the evacuation of civilians from Gaza, as well as providing them with humanitarian and medical aid.

According to the general, more than 15 Hamas militants tried to attack an IDF post in Khan Yunis this week. As a result of the attack, three soldiers were wounded, one of them in serious condition.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, naming the operation "Gideon's Chariots II". The IDF plans to call up 50,000 reservists for a new stage of the war and evacuate civilians.