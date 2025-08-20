The Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
03:55 PM • 11453 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 41072 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 31799 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 55887 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 227027 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 77838 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 73364 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69141 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 226329 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 181484 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.2m/s
61%
744mm
Popular news
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 17534 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 24877 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 15308 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 16812 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense05:07 PM • 6944 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 25270 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 41066 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 55882 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 227021 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 226328 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kupyansk
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 17125 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 15607 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 17827 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 48578 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 60371 views
Actual
Pistol
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil

The Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City, controlling its outskirts. The IDF plans to call up 80,000 reservists for the operation.

The Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City

The Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, confirmed that the IDF has launched an offensive on Gaza City. The Israeli army already controls the outskirts of the city, The Jerusalem Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Our forces already control the outskirts of the city," Defrin said.

He also confirmed that about 60,000 call-up letters will be sent out this week, and another 20,000 later this month.

Defrin emphasized that the IDF is working to ensure the evacuation of civilians from Gaza, as well as providing them with humanitarian and medical aid.

According to the general, more than 15 Hamas militants tried to attack an IDF post in Khan Yunis this week. As a result of the attack, three soldiers were wounded, one of them in serious condition.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, naming the operation "Gideon's Chariots II". The IDF plans to call up 50,000 reservists for a new stage of the war and evacuate civilians.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza City