Erdogan and Macron discussed peace for Ukraine and Gaza: Ankara ready to host Kyiv-Moscow talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, stated that Ankara is ready to join any initiatives aimed at launching peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders also focused on the escalation in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This was reported by Anadolu, writes UNN.

Details

During the conversation, organized at Paris's request, the presidents of Turkey and France discussed the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, as well as bilateral relations and regional security issues.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey continues to work towards a "just peace" for Ukraine and closely monitors diplomatic efforts in the US. He stated Ankara's readiness to accept any formats for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Regarding the conflict in Gaza, the Turkish leader called Israel's actions "reckless" and called for an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need to curb occupation plans.

In turn, Macron confirmed that France and Turkey share the goal of stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine, providing reliable security guarantees for Kyiv. He also condemned Israel's new offensive on Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements, calling it a "threat to peaceful settlement."

The leaders agreed to continue the discussion in September during the UN General Assembly in New York. Macron added that Paris, together with Turkey and Saudi Arabia, is preparing a conference dedicated to the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a conversation with Putin, called on Russia to support international efforts for a lasting peace in Ukraine. Ankara advocates for a just and comprehensive peace with the participation of all parties to the conflict.

Earlier, Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska and noted Turkey's assistance in negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critically important for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will happen after a series of high-level talks planned at the White House.