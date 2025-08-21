$41.380.02
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 11036 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 6222 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 13694 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 34660 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 44043 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 47467 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 71912 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 177123 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72856 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Publications
Exclusives
Erdogan and Macron discussed peace for Ukraine and Gaza: Ankara ready to host Kyiv-Moscow talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with Emmanuel Macron, stated Ankara's readiness to join initiatives for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders also discussed the escalation in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Erdogan and Macron discussed peace for Ukraine and Gaza: Ankara ready to host Kyiv-Moscow talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, stated that Ankara is ready to join any initiatives aimed at launching peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders also focused on the escalation in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This was reported by Anadolu, writes UNN.

Details

During the conversation, organized at Paris's request, the presidents of Turkey and France discussed the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, as well as bilateral relations and regional security issues.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey continues to work towards a "just peace" for Ukraine and closely monitors diplomatic efforts in the US. He stated Ankara's readiness to accept any formats for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Regarding the conflict in Gaza, the Turkish leader called Israel's actions "reckless" and called for an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need to curb occupation plans.

In turn, Macron confirmed that France and Turkey share the goal of stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine, providing reliable security guarantees for Kyiv. He also condemned Israel's new offensive on Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements, calling it a "threat to peaceful settlement."

The leaders agreed to continue the discussion in September during the UN General Assembly in New York. Macron added that Paris, together with Turkey and Saudi Arabia, is preparing a conference dedicated to the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a conversation with Putin, called on Russia to support international efforts for a lasting peace in Ukraine. Ankara advocates for a just and comprehensive peace with the participation of all parties to the conflict.

Earlier, Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska and noted Turkey's assistance in negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critically important for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will happen after a series of high-level talks planned at the White House.

Stepan Haftko

