Israel destroys Hamas' secret command center in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military conducted a precision strike on the Hamas command and control center in the former warehouse in Gaza City. Before the attack, measures were taken to minimize the risks to civilians.
The Israeli Air Force carried out a precision strike on terrorists using a command and control center built into a former warehouse in Gaza City. This was reported by the IDF, UNN reports.
Details
This center served Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli troops and the State of Israel. It is noted that before the strike, numerous measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.
Israel strikes at Iran: a series of explosions in Tehran26.10.24, 02:46 • 20141 view