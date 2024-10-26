Israel strikes at Iran: a series of explosions in Tehran
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF announces targeted strikes on military targets in Iran in response to months of attacks. Israel claims its right to self-defense after attacks on seven fronts.
Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to the attacks. This was reported by the IDF, UNN reports.
The Israeli Defense Forces announced targeted strikes against military targets in Iran in response to months of continuous attacks by the Iranian regime.
According to the IDF, since October 7, Israel has been attacked on seven fronts, including direct attacks from Iranian territory.
Israel emphasizes its right to self-defense, pointing out that, like any other sovereign country, it has a duty to protect its territories and citizens.
