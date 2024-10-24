Israel planned a strike on the residences of Iranian leaders - Bild
Kyiv • UNN
Israel has developed a detailed plan for a retaliatory strike against the residences of Iranian leaders and military facilities. The plan had to be postponed due to the leak of classified Pentagon documents.
Israeli TV Channel 14 reported that the IDF and intelligence services had presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a detailed plan for a retaliatory strike against Iranian missile fire on October 1. However, Israel was forced to postpone a possible retaliatory attack as the United States released the details of the plan.
Writes UNN with references to The Times and Bild.
According to media reports, Iranian oil production facilities and military installations, as well as residences of members of the Iranian regime, were identified as possible targets. But the leak of secret Pentagon documents postponed the Israeli counteroffensive against Iran.
According to the article, which quotes an anonymous intelligence source familiar with the Israeli discussions, Israel is concerned that although the leak did not name any potential targets, the details provided could help Iran predict certain attack patterns.
The Times reports that Israel has developed an alternative plan, but before acting, it must put it to military tests.
Trump criticizes Biden administration over leaks about Israeli strike on Iran23.10.24, 06:22 • 20764 views