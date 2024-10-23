Trump criticizes Biden administration over leaks about Israeli strike on Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has condemned the leak of classified documents on Israel's preparations for an attack on Iran. The FBI has launched an investigation into the unauthorized publication of these materials, which could exacerbate tensions in the region.
Former US President Donald Trump is criticizing the Biden administration for leaking classified documents detailing Israel's preparations for a potential retaliatory strike against Iran. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.
Details
Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Trump called the event a “bad thing.
Can you imagine someone doing that? This is the enemy. I think it is possible, the enemy from within. We just can't take this incompetence anymore,
In turn, the FBI said on Tuesday that it was investigating the unauthorized publication of these documents.
Recall
Secret documents on the Israeli Air Force's preparations for an attack on Iran have been leaked online . The United States has launched an investigation into the leak, which could exacerbate tensions in the region.
This information became available online on October 18, after the documents were published on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel.
The documents, dated October 15 and 16, are classified as “top secret” and are intended only for viewing by the United States and its allies, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. One source confirmed their authenticity.