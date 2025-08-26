Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found

$41.430.15
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 11423 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 14524 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 58782 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 106152 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 94706 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 45709 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 139807 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 60195 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55033 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 9912 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 13671 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 58816 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 94738 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 121966 views
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

The Israeli army explained the attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza by the discovery of a Hamas camera used to observe troops. At least 20 people, including journalists, died as a result of the incident.

Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found

The Israeli army published a report on why the attack on Nasser Hospital occurred this Monday in southern Gaza. UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

Golani Brigade troops, operating in the Khan Yunis area to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, discovered a camera installed by Hamas in the Nasser Hospital area, which was used to monitor troop activities and direct terrorist activities against them.

- the Israeli military report states.

Thus, at least 20 people, including five journalists, died.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office called the incident a "tragic accident" and expressed deep regret.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that he did not believe the IDF attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza was intentional. The German representative called for waiting for the completion of the investigation promised by the Israeli authorities.

Recall

UNN, citing Palestinian sources, reported 14 dead, including four journalists, as a result of the attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Among the dead are Reuters and Al Jazeera operators.

It later became known that 20 people died as a result.

Ihor Telezhnikov

