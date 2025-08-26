Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found

The Israeli army published a report on why the attack on Nasser Hospital occurred this Monday in southern Gaza. UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

Golani Brigade troops, operating in the Khan Yunis area to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, discovered a camera installed by Hamas in the Nasser Hospital area, which was used to monitor troop activities and direct terrorist activities against them. - the Israeli military report states.

Thus, at least 20 people, including five journalists, died.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office called the incident a "tragic accident" and expressed deep regret.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that he did not believe the IDF attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza was intentional. The German representative called for waiting for the completion of the investigation promised by the Israeli authorities.

Recall

UNN, citing Palestinian sources, reported 14 dead, including four journalists, as a result of the attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Among the dead are Reuters and Al Jazeera operators.

It later became known that 20 people died as a result.