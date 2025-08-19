Israel studies Hamas's response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel is studying Hamas's response to a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, which includes a 60-day truce and the release of some Israeli hostages. The negotiations, supported by the US and mediated by Egypt and Qatar, gained new momentum after the escalation of hostilities in the region. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The proposal involves the exchange of 200 Palestinian prisoners and an unspecified number of women and minors for 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli hostages.

According to sources, Hamas also demands the release of hundreds held in Gaza. In addition, a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from territories that currently control 75% of the enclave is proposed, along with the provision of additional humanitarian aid for more than 2.2 million residents of Gaza.

However, there are no signs of a truce on the ground yet. On Tuesday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling, airstrikes, and tank attacks.

Medics report:

the Zeitoun suburb is under full control of Israeli tanks;

the neighboring Sabra district continues to be shelled, leaving dozens of people trapped in their homes.

Hamas official Izzat El-Reshiq stated: "This temporary agreement will pave the way for negotiations to end the war." A source close to the negotiations added that this time Hamas accepted the proposal without additional demands.

However, the prospects for a final truce remain uncertain:

Israel insists on the group laying down its arms and its leaders leaving Gaza, conditions that Hamas has publicly rejected so far

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on reports of Hamas's agreement to a truce. He emphasized pressure on Hamas and plans to complete the mission.

Hamas agreed to the mediators' proposal for a truce in Gaza. The agreement provides for a 60-day ceasefire and hostage exchange.