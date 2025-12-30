Hamas confirms death of five leaders, including 'masked spokesman' - Fox News

The radical Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed the death of five leaders, including a "masked spokesman." This has dealt a serious blow to the terrorist group, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

In a statement released Monday by the group's armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas announced that Mohammed al-Sinwar, brother of former Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar, was killed during Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas also confirmed the death of Abu Obeida, the long-time masked spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades. During the war, he became the public face of the group's military wing.

In its announcement, Hamas revealed for the first time that his real name was Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout. According to an Israeli statement, Abu Obeida was killed during an Israeli strike on Gaza City in late August.

Although Israel had previously announced his death, Hamas's announcement was the first official confirmation from the group.

Hamas also confirmed the deaths of Mohammed Shaban, commander of the "Rafah" brigade, and Hakam al-Issa, an experienced commander and one of the founders of the "Al-Qassam" brigades.

Israel reported that both men died in separate airstrikes in Gaza earlier this year, with al-Issa dying during attacks on the Sabra district of Gaza City.

US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas must disarm before moving to the second phase of the ceasefire.