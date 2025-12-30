Hamas confirms death of five leaders, including 'masked spokesman' - Fox News

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
04:26 AM • 6954 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 12950 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 15436 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 23212 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 25719 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20668 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22251 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22315 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20359 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23428 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5.2m/s
70%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Another group of children and teenagers returned to Ukraine from the occupied territoriesDecember 29, 10:19 PM • 4846 views
Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-LagoDecember 29, 10:37 PM • 3706 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 10726 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 17142 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhoto02:26 AM • 10449 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 36262 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 37248 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41215 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 158199 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 198971 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 19709 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 32648 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 41696 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 52201 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 158209 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Heating

Hamas confirms death of five leaders, including 'masked spokesman' - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The radical Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed the death of five leaders, including Mohammed al-Sinwar and Abu Obeida. This occurred during Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. Hamas revealed Abu Obeida's real name for the first time as Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout.

Hamas confirms death of five leaders, including 'masked spokesman' - Fox News

The radical Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed the death of five leaders, including a "masked spokesman." This has dealt a serious blow to the terrorist group, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

In a statement released Monday by the group's armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas announced that Mohammed al-Sinwar, brother of former Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar, was killed during Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas also confirmed the death of Abu Obeida, the long-time masked spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades. During the war, he became the public face of the group's military wing.

In its announcement, Hamas revealed for the first time that his real name was Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout. According to an Israeli statement, Abu Obeida was killed during an Israeli strike on Gaza City in late August.

Although Israel had previously announced his death, Hamas's announcement was the first official confirmation from the group.

Hamas also confirmed the deaths of Mohammed Shaban, commander of the "Rafah" brigade, and Hakam al-Issa, an experienced commander and one of the founders of the "Al-Qassam" brigades.

Israel reported that both men died in separate airstrikes in Gaza earlier this year, with al-Issa dying during attacks on the Sabra district of Gaza City.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas must disarm before moving to the second phase of the ceasefire.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Yahya Sinwar
Fox News
Donald Trump
Gaza City
United States
Gaza Strip