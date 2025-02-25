Pope Francis' condition slightly improved - Vatican

Pope Francis's health is showing positive dynamics, although doctors remain cautious in their predictions. This is reported by Vatican News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the press service of the Holy See, on February 24, the pontiff did not have any new respiratory crises, and the results of medical examinations indicate improvement.

According to the official report, minor kidney failure is not a cause for concern, and oxygen therapy continues with a gradual decrease in intensity. Despite the overall complexity of the clinical picture, Pope Francis was able to return to work and even made a phone call to a parish in Gaza, expressing support for the local faithful.

The Holy Father thanked all those who pray for his health and expressed gratitude for the show of solidarity.

Recall

Recently, it was reported that Pope Francis has been in critical condition for two days due to a respiratory crisis. He has been diagnosed with initial kidney failure and is receiving oxygen therapy and blood transfusions.

Pope Francis in critical condition for second day