Pope Francis' condition slightly improved - Vatican

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 9242 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 27577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 59561 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93649 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111646 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116559 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147433 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115105 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54642 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81654 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 35410 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103954 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 47460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 59561 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138442 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5711 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132000 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133923 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162478 views
Pope Francis' condition slightly improved - Vatican

Kyiv

 • 26951 views

Pope Francis shows positive dynamics in the treatment of respiratory crisis and kidney failure. The pontiff was even able to make a phone call to a parish in Gaza.

Pope Francis's health is showing positive dynamics, although doctors remain cautious in their predictions. This is reported by Vatican News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the press service of the Holy See, on February 24, the pontiff did not have any new respiratory crises, and the results of medical examinations indicate improvement. 

According to the official report, minor kidney failure is not a cause for concern, and oxygen therapy continues with a gradual decrease in intensity. Despite the overall complexity of the clinical picture, Pope Francis was able to return to work and even made a phone call to a parish in Gaza, expressing support for the local faithful. 

The Holy Father thanked all those who pray for his health and expressed gratitude for the show of solidarity.

Recall

Recently, it was reported that Pope Francis has been in critical condition for two days due to a respiratory crisis. He has been diagnosed with initial kidney failure and is receiving oxygen therapy and blood transfusions.

Pope Francis in critical condition for second day

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
pope-francisPope Francis
gaza-cityGaza City
vatican-cityVatican City

Contact us about advertising