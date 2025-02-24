Pope Francis in critical condition for second day

Pope Francis is in critical condition for the second day in a row. He is receiving oxygen through nasal cannulas, and he has also been diagnosed with initial kidney failure. This is reported by Vatican News with reference to the press service of the Holy See, according to UNN.

On Sunday, February 23, Vatican News reported that Pope Francis received two courses of red blood cell concentrate, which was beneficial and restored his hemoglobin levels.

Thrombocytopenia remains stable, but some blood tests indicate initial, mild renal failure, which is under control - Vatican News reports .

It is also noted that the pontiff is receiving high-flow oxygen therapy through nasal cannulas and remains conscious and well oriented.

Due to the complexity of the clinical picture and the need to wait for the results of pharmacological therapy, the prognosis for the outcome of Pope Francis' treatment remains “restrained”.

In addition, it is stated that on morning, in the apartment on the 10th floor, the Pope attended Mass together with those who cared for him during these days of his stay in the hospital.

On Saturday, February 22 , it was reportedthat Pope Francis is in critical condition after an asthmatic respiratory crisis. He received a blood transfusion, but his prognosis is uncertain.

