Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Peace talks have reached a dead end. Trump accused Zelensky of rejecting the US plan, which included recognizing Crimea as Russian and abandoning NATO.

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end - WSJ

Negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end, which has led to increasing frustration from US President Donald Trump and accusations from him against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he did not accept the US peace plan. This was written by national security columnist of The Wall Street Journal, Alexander Ward, reports UNN.

Details

He notes that Wednesday's meeting in London, which was called a "moment to start negotiations," fell apart after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff abruptly canceled their plans.

This happened after Zelensky opposed the US proposal for a peace agreement - for Washington to legally recognize Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, which Russia occupied in 2014

- the article says.

The author points out that after almost a hundred days of Trump in office, a peace agreement "turned out to be unattainable", as Ukraine considers the potential agreement to be beneficial to Russia, which "causes growing impatience in the Trump administration".

The growing awareness that all parties remain far apart on key issues contrasts with Trump's statement that he could strike a deal within 24 hours. He recently told aides that completing the negotiations was more difficult than he had hoped

- the author quotes unnamed US officials.

According to him, the peace plan, presented last week, would allow Russia to retain most of the territory it has seized over the past decade of war with Ukraine, in exchange for freezing the conflict in its current state, as the US legally recognizes Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, and Ukraine will have to give up its aspirations to join NATO.

Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London23.04.25, 16:14 • 7704 views

According to sources, the document does not contain a direct statement on future US military support for Ukraine in the event of a renewed Russian invasion, while leaving a "window" for EU support for Kyiv. In addition, the document does not limit the size of the Ukrainian armed forces - as opposed to the Kremlin's corresponding desire.

The proposal, set out in a two-page document, was handed to the Ukrainians at a meeting in Paris last week. ... This week's discussions in London were framed as a "take it or leave it" option, offering Ukraine almost a final opportunity to accept the terms imposed by the US

- the journalist notes.

According to Alina Polyakova, Head of the Center for European Policy Analysis, the current US proposal is much better for Russia than for Ukraine.

"Without any real pressure, the Russians are not moving and are dragging out the time, and they are getting what they want: the US is so frustrated with the negotiations that they seem to just want Ukraine to say "yes" to accepting Russia's maximalist demands. If the US gives up and moves on, the Russians will consider it a victory," the analyst noted.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the meeting in London between Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany, expressing hope that joint work will lead to lasting peace. He emphasized the importance of respecting the positions of each party.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia: Trump criticized Zelensky for his position on Crimea23.04.25, 19:27 • 5980 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
