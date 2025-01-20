Pope tells Trump he hopes there will be “no room for hatred” under his leadership

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, addressed the new US President Donald Trump and expressed hopethat under his leadership in the United States “there will be no place for hatred, discrimination or exclusion.” This is reported by CNN, UNN writes.

On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and assure you of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection as you fulfill your high office - The Pope said.

He also expressed the hope that under Trump's leadership, “the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society in which there is no place for hatred, discrimination or exclusion.

At the same time,” he continued, ”as our humanity faces numerous problems, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to direct your efforts to promote peace and reconciliation between peoples

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has expressed serious concern about Trump's statements about large-scale deportations of illegal migrants. The pontiff called the possible deportations a humanitarian catastrophe during an interview with Italian journalists.