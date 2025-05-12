State Service of Special Communications announced the register of prohibited software

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6706 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10491 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15293 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18311 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22861 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30520 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31727 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64249 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33745 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36612 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6706 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64249 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79996 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74092 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50598 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36188 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43033 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123569 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70910 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

State Service of Special Communications announced the register of prohibited software

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The State Service of Special Communications is working on a draft government decree on the creation of a register of prohibited software. The professional community will be involved in the selection of criteria for including software in the register.

State Service of Special Communications announced the register of prohibited software

The State Special Communications Service is working on a draft government resolution on the creation and use of a register of prohibited software (SW), the agency said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

Igor Stelnyk, Director of the Department of State Control in the Field of Information Protection and Security Audit of the State Special Communications Service, at a conference in Kyiv, reportedly noted that the issue of hostile software is painful. Certain hostile software is constantly masquerading as domestic or European brands.

Despite the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions on a number of Russian websites and software products, not all users have switched to domestic or foreign software. "Law 4336-IX is supposed to solve this problem. It obliges state bodies to use software, except for what will be included in the register of prohibited software," the State Special Communications Service said.

The professional community will be involved in the process of selecting criteria for including software in the register.

The State Special Communications Service Administration is now entering the final stage of preparing a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which will regulate the creation and use of the register of prohibited software. Therefore, I would very much like, and even insist, that the professional community be involved in the process of selecting the criteria for including software in this register.

- Stelnyk said.

Cyberattacks in Ukraine increased by 48% - State Special Communications Service30.04.25, 12:48 • 10030 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsTechnologies
Kyiv
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07