State Service of Special Communications announced the register of prohibited software

The State Special Communications Service is working on a draft government resolution on the creation and use of a register of prohibited software (SW), the agency said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

Igor Stelnyk, Director of the Department of State Control in the Field of Information Protection and Security Audit of the State Special Communications Service, at a conference in Kyiv, reportedly noted that the issue of hostile software is painful. Certain hostile software is constantly masquerading as domestic or European brands.



Despite the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions on a number of Russian websites and software products, not all users have switched to domestic or foreign software. "Law 4336-IX is supposed to solve this problem. It obliges state bodies to use software, except for what will be included in the register of prohibited software," the State Special Communications Service said.

The professional community will be involved in the process of selecting criteria for including software in the register.

The State Special Communications Service Administration is now entering the final stage of preparing a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which will regulate the creation and use of the register of prohibited software. Therefore, I would very much like, and even insist, that the professional community be involved in the process of selecting the criteria for including software in this register. - Stelnyk said.

