Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza City to destroy Hamas - Axios

Israeli troops have launched a ground offensive on Gaza City with the aim of destroying Hamas. The operation is a new escalation of the conflict, which has been ongoing for almost two years, and is predicted to lead to an increase in civilian casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Since the start of the Israeli offensive following the Hamas attack on October 7, approximately 65,000 Palestinians have died, most of them women and children. In recent weeks, the Israeli Air Force has intensified airstrikes on the city, destroying dozens of high-rise buildings which, according to Israel, were used for military purposes.

Why it matters: the operation is a new escalation in a war that has been going on for almost two years and is expected to increase the death toll and worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave - the publication notes.

The Israel Defense Forces called on about a million residents of Gaza to evacuate south to humanitarian areas. Currently, according to the IDF, approximately 300,000 Palestinians have left the city.

Israel's top security chiefs, including IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir and the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet, advised Prime Minister Netanyahu to refrain from a ground operation, warning of risks, namely the threat to the lives of Israeli hostages, heavy military losses, the possible inability to fully defeat Hamas, and the need for direct governance of two million Gaza residents.

The operation began after Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported a swift conclusion to the ground offensive. The American administration allowed Israel to make its own decisions regarding the war in Gaza.

We must remember who we are dealing with - a group of people who have dedicated their lives to violence and barbarism - Rubio stated.

At this time, Donald Trump warned Hamas about the threat to the lives of 20 Israeli hostages held in the city, calling for their immediate release.

I hope the leaders of Hamas understand what they are getting into if they do such a thing. This is human cruelty, the likes of which few have seen. Do not allow this, otherwise ALL "BETS" ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY! - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The families of the hostages and the organizations representing them emphasized that the ground offensive threatens the lives of people who are barely surviving, and that the prime minister made this decision against the warnings of the security forces.

The 710th night in Gaza could be the last night in the lives of the barely surviving hostages, and the last night when it is still possible to find and return the dead for a dignified burial. The prime minister consciously chooses to sacrifice them on the altar of political considerations, completely ignoring the position of the Chief of Staff and security agencies - the families' statement reads.

Recall

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

Hamas, in turn, stated its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country's readiness to strike at Hamas leaders, including abroad, and took responsibility for the strike on Qatar.

