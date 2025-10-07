$41.340.11
IDF shells Gaza on anniversary of Hamas attack, talks at risk - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Israeli tanks, boats, and planes struck Gaza on the anniversary of the Hamas attack, complicating US President Donald Trump's peace efforts. This occurred amid indirect talks between Hamas and Israel in Egypt regarding troop withdrawal and disarmament.

On Tuesday, Israeli tanks, boats, and planes struck some areas of the Gaza Strip, giving Palestinians no respite on the anniversary of the Hamas militant attack that led to two years of war. This damaged the efforts of United States President Donald Trump to peacefully resolve this conflict, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to residents, in the absence of a ceasefire, Israel continued its offensive after Hamas and Israel began indirect talks on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on sensitive issues such as Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

Negotiations on the US President's plan are widely seen as the most promising for ending the war, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated Gaza since the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people.

According to eyewitnesses, residents of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and Gaza City in the north reported heavy shelling from tanks and planes early on Tuesday morning. According to them, Israeli forces struck several areas from the air, sea, and land.

Hamas militants fired rockets across the border early on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens in the Israeli kibbutz of Netiv HaAsara, and Israeli forces continued to fight armed Palestinians inside the enclave.

Trump: Hamas agreed to 'important things' for ceasefire and hostage release07.10.25, 01:37 • 3238 views

Marking the anniversary of the Hamas attack, Palestinian groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and smaller militant groups, vowed that "the choice of resistance by all means is the one and only way to confront the Zionist enemy."

No one has the right to surrender the weapons of the Palestinian people. These legitimate weapons. Will be passed down from generation to generation of Palestinians until their land and holy sites are liberated

- stated in a statement published on behalf of the "Factions of the Palestinian Resistance."

Israelis, marking the anniversary of the Hamas attack, during which 251 people were taken to Gaza as hostages, gathered that day in some of the most affected places, including the Nova music festival, where 364 people were shot, beaten, or burned alive, as well as in the so-called Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.

All these places are a reminder of the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

It's like an open wound, the hostages, I can't believe it's been two years and they're still not home. I really hope all leaders will push and that this war will end

- said 43-year-old Hilda Weistal.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have killed at least 67,000 people. Israel stated that at least 20,000 of the fallen Palestinians were militants. Israel claims that its offensive is aimed at Hamas and that it is trying to avoid killing civilians, but that terrorists are hiding among the civilian population. Hamas denies this claim.

Addition

The first day of renewed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt concluded amid hopes for a possible agreement on the implementation of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Gaza City
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv