Trump: Hamas agreed to 'important things' for ceasefire and hostage release

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Hamas wants to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. He said this on October 6, answering journalists' questions at the White House.

I can't name a single country that would be negative about this. That's why it has to happen. I mean, everyone wants it to happen. And when everyone, I think, including Hamas, wants it to happen, then it will happen. - said the American leader.

Donald Trump added that Hamas had agreed to "very important things," and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "was very positive about the deal."

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks focus on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.

