Trump: Hamas agreed to 'important things' for ceasefire and hostage release

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 15128 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 34282 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 32464 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 35691 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 66245 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 30880 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 37817 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 65137 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76857 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92171 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0.9m/s
86%
751mm
Popular news
Europe's cheapest electric car gets power boost and LFP batteryPhotoOctober 6, 02:03 PM • 11716 views
US unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, now everything depends on the funding of the PURL program – ZelenskyyOctober 6, 02:40 PM • 4918 views
Missing woman and child found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region: search for man continuesPhotoOctober 6, 02:59 PM • 10516 views
Britain reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding the use of its components in Russian drones and missilesOctober 6, 04:40 PM • 11853 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding06:42 PM • 5992 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 29718 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 39645 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 66242 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 181161 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 109191 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Gaza Strip
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding06:42 PM • 6028 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 64653 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 61156 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 136746 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 68516 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sukhoi Su-30
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-24
SWIFT

Trump: Hamas agreed to 'important things' for ceasefire and hostage release

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas is seeking to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. He added that Hamas agreed to 'very important things,' and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu 'was very positive about the deal.'

Trump: Hamas agreed to 'important things' for ceasefire and hostage release

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Hamas wants to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. He said this on October 6, answering journalists' questions at the White House.

I can't name a single country that would be negative about this. That's why it has to happen. I mean, everyone wants it to happen. And when everyone, I think, including Hamas, wants it to happen, then it will happen.

- said the American leader.

Donald Trump added that Hamas had agreed to "very important things," and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "was very positive about the deal."

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks focus on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.

Gaza ceasefire: Witkoff and Kushner join "technical talks" - White House06.10.25, 21:51 • 1368 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip