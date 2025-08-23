$41.220.16
Dutch Foreign Minister resigns: reason announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, has announced his resignation. This happened due to disagreements regarding additional measures against Israel.

Dutch Foreign Minister resigns: reason announced

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, announced his resignation. This was reported by NOS, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Veldkamp faced problems when he promised the House of Representatives that he would take additional measures against Israel due to the situation in Gaza.

As a cabinet, we have already taken a number of steps. The Netherlands has nothing to be ashamed of. I felt resistance in the cabinet regarding taking additional measures in connection with what is happening in Gaza City and the West Bank

– said Veldkamp.

He emphasized that he does not have enough confidence that everything will change in the coming months and years if his powers "are so limited."

At the same time, the publication notes that the head of the Dutch Foreign Ministry did not coordinate his position with other members of the cabinet, while other political forces refused to take additional measures against Israel.

Recall

In early June, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced the government's resignation due to disagreements within the coalition regarding migration policy.

Early elections in the Netherlands were scheduled for October 29. The decision takes into account the autumn holidays and the need to prepare for the race.

In the Netherlands, over two thousand people have filed complaints about discriminatory statements made by the leader of the far-right party09.08.25, 02:40 • 3630 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Gaza City
Netherlands
Gaza Strip