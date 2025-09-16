$41.280.03
Israel launched massive strikes on Gaza: Defense Minister said the city was "on fire"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Israeli forces carried out massive strikes on Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens of people. The operation's goal is Hamas infrastructure and the release of hostages, while international diplomats warn of limited time for a peaceful settlement.

Israel launched massive strikes on Gaza: Defense Minister said the city was "on fire"

Israel launched massive strikes on Gaza City in the evening and overnight. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that "Gaza is burning," while Palestinian medics reported dozens dead and wounded. This was reported by Le Monde, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday night, Israeli forces began a new wave of bombings on Gaza City – the strikes were heavy and ongoing, with locals saying many areas are already in ruins. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz published a corresponding statement on social media.

The Israeli government says the goal is Hamas infrastructure and creating conditions for the release of hostages, while international diplomats warn that time for a peaceful resolution is running out.

The Israeli military is striking with an iron fist at terrorist infrastructure, and soldiers are fighting heroically to create conditions for the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not yield or retreat – until the mission is completed

– Katz stated.

Local rescuers and witnesses report continuous strikes on various parts of the city; according to AFP, at least 17 people died on Tuesday, and the death toll continues to rise, with medics searching for the wounded among the rubble. Many areas had already been heavily damaged after almost two years of conflict.

This escalation is accompanied by diplomatic pressure: according to media reports, during a visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for the goal of defeating Hamas and warned that there might be "only a few days left" for a diplomatic settlement. Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed the visit as a sign of support, while a number of Arab states sharply criticized the latest strikes.

Many civilians in Gaza have been left homeless, and evacuation is complicated by overcrowding in the south and a lack of transport. Health organizations report a large influx of wounded to hospitals and a shortage of beds and resources.

Israel says it is acting against Hamas military targets and working to free hostages. Opponents and part of the international community criticize the strikes due to high civilian casualties and the risk of further humanitarian catastrophe.

Recall

Israeli forces launched a ground offensive on Gaza City to destroy Hamas, a new escalation of the conflict. The operation began after Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported a swift end to the offensive.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his country's readiness to strike Hamas leaders, including abroad, and took responsibility for the strike on Qatar.

Netanyahu stated that Hamas leaders are preventing a ceasefire. Their neutralization will remove the main obstacle to the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Gaza City
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu