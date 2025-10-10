Ceasefire in the Gaza Strip: Israel Defense Forces reported on the situation after the truce announcement

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, at 12:00 local time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israel Defense Forces.

Details

IDF troops began taking up positions along updated deployment lines, preparing for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.

Southern Command forces are deployed in the area and will continue to eliminate any immediate threat - the statement said.

Recall

Israel and Hamas agreed on preliminary terms of a deal to end the devastating two-year war. This plan provides for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed point, and the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

